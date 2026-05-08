Curtain Falls on NNL Super 4 as Two Lagos Clubs Battle for Crown

This afternoon inside the Remo Stars Stadium in Ikenne, two Lagos-based teams, Sporting Lagos will battle city rivals Inter Lagos for the second-tier 2026 Nigeria National League (NNL) Super Four Championship.

Sporting Lagos climb to the top of the mini-league championship playoffs table after they trounced Doma United 4-0 in their second game.

They have six points from two matches after they also beat Ranchers Bees in their opening game of the Playoffs. They need only a point today to be crowned NNL champions.

Inter Lagos and Doma United have recorded three points each, while Ranchers Bees are bottom as they are yet to pick any points having lost their first two games.

The final rounds of matches this afternoon will be played at the same time.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of the National Sports Commission (NSC), Mallam Shehu Dikko, will present trophy to the winners of the NNL Super Four today in Ikenne.

The grand finale of the competition is expected to deliver both football excitement and top-class entertainment as popular music star Portable and other Afrobeat Stars are billed to perform live during the closing ceremony.

The 2026 NNL Super Four has already attracted notable personalities in Nigerian sports and business circles.

Monday’s opening day witnessed the presence of Super Eagles Head Coach, Eric Chelle, ex Minister of Youth and Sports Development and current Presidential Spokesperson, Hon. Sunday Dare, and Chairman of Bet9ja, Hon. Kunle Soname, among other dignitaries at the Remo Stars Stadium.