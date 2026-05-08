NPFL Warns Clubs on Penalty for Fixture Disruption 

With two matchdays to conclude the 2025/26 season of the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL), clubs have been warned on the consequences of deviating from the scheduled dates and kick-off time for Matchday 37 and 38.

In a practice directive issued by the NPFL Chief Operating Officer, Davidson Owumi, the clubs were reminded that all remaining fixtures must be played simultaneously to ensure sporting fairness and to protect the integrity of results.

“It has also become imperative to remind all clubs that the remaining games of Matchday 37 and 38 have been scheduled to be played simultaneously on the same date and kick-off time of 4 pm.

“This decision is to ensure sporting fairness and to protect the integrity of our matches and results”, Owumi wrote.

The clubs were told not to seek change of date or time should they have challenges of availability of their accredited home grounds.

“Should any club have issues of unavailability of regular venue, such club must choose and communicate an alternative NPFL accredited venue before close of business yesterday, May 7, 2026.

“Should any club fail to do so, the NPFL will choose a venue for the fixture”, the memo stated.

In conclusion, NPFL invoked the rules to inform the Clubs that they stand to forfeit three points and three goals should they breach the directive.