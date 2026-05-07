Shettima Submits Tinubu’s Nomination Forms To APC

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Vice President Kashim Shettima, on Thursday, submitted President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s nomination and expression of interest forms to the national officers of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), signaling his intent to clinch the party’s ticket to contest the 2027 presidential election for a second term in office.

He rallied party faithful, including state governors, National Assembly members, and party officials, to support the President’s candidature, saying President Tinubu has demonstrated his ability to pull Nigeria out of the economic and social morass it had been enmeshed in.



Speaking after submitting the forms, Shettima relied on the positive impact of the Renewed Hope Agenda of the Tinubu administration as the rallying call to give the President full backing to actualise his bid for a second term.

He said: “We are here, first, as Nigerians, and secondly as members of the All Progressives Congress (APC), to submit this very priceless nomination form of our dear President and leader, His Excellency, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, as he seeks to lead us for another four-year term.



“Through thick and thin, this President has proved his mettle and has shown the world that his capacity and resolve to pull the nation out of the woods remain unfazed. Indeed, the Renewed Hope Agenda of Mr. President has reflected on many successes of this administration. The socio-economic impacts have been phenomenal in pushing out positive results.”

Noting that President Tinubu has courageously steered the ship of state through choppy seas, VP Shettima stated that even though some of the decisions taken by the Tinubu administration seemed difficult, they were necessary to stabilise Nigeria’s economy and secure the nation’s future



His words: “President Bola Tinubu, has delivered on the mandate of renewal, stability, and national rebirth. The storms of the past years have not diminished him; they have made a fine sailor out of him.

“He has steered this ship through turbulent waters with courage, taking difficult but necessary decisions to stabilise the economy, restore confidence, and prepare Nigeria for a more sustainable future. Hence our support and reason for rallying round him.”

The Vice President maintained that every citizen has a role to play in a democracy, with some spreading the immense successes of the administration and the governing party, explaining that “banners will be lifted, some will defend the process, and some will mobilise the people.



“However, it beckons on us all to, as a matter of sacrifice and contribution, protect the hope of Nigeria,” he added, just as he said, “On behalf of our great party, I ask all Nigerians to support this nomination and, by the special grace of God, the candidacy of President Bola Tinubu in 2027.”



Earlier, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, applauded President Tinubu’s leadership at a difficult time in Nigeria’s history, assuring of better days and a brighter future with the President at the helm of the nation’s affairs.

He said President Tinubu’s courageous decisions and bold reforms have put the country on the path of recovery, prosperity and progress, which, according to him, justifies his reelection for a second term.

While commending the support and resilience of members of the party across the country, the Speaker said the presence of key stakeholders, including serving and former governors, legislators, and members of the National Working Committee (NWC), among others, at the event, marks a turning point in the history of the party and signals the commencement of the process of the President’s re-election for another term in office.



On his part, the National chairman of the APC, Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda, said the performances of President Tinubu and governors elected on the party’s platform is enough justification for the President’s re-election, noting that the party has done enough across different sectors of the economy to justify the President’s second term.



He said the endorsement of the President for a second term by the NWC of the party was premised on his sterling performance in critical sectors, manifesting in improved economic indicators as recently referenced by international bodies.

Also, Chairman of the Progressives Governors Forum, Senator Hope Uzodinma of Imo State, said the party’s unanimous support for the President is evident in the presence of majority of the governors present at the event.



He noted that the President’s leadership qualities and performance since he assumed office in 2023 has positively impacted the party’s majority among state governors and the legislature.

Uzodinma assured that the progressive governors would work assiduously for Mr President’s re-election to enable him complete the good works he has started across different sectors of the economy.



Governors present at the event were those of Plateau, Ogun, Niger, Kaduna, Ondo, Katsina, Borno, Cross River, Taraba, Yobe, Nasarawa and Bayelsa.

Others who attended the event include members of the National Assembly elected on the platform of the party, and members of the National Working Committee, among others.