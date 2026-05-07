Deputy Senate President Submits Expression of Interest, Nomination Forms

The Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Barau Jibrin, has submitted his completed Expression of Interest and Nomination forms for the Senate to officials of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Amid cheers from party officials and supporters, Senator Barau submitted the forms on Thursday at 1:45 p.m. at the Treasures Suites and Conferences Hotel, Abuja, the venue for the submission of completed forms.

In a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ismail Mudashir, the Deputy President of the Senate expressed gratitude to the people of Kano North Senatorial District for their unwavering support, confidence and solidarity over the years.

“Insha Allah, we will continue to work tirelessly to address the challenges confronting our people and to advance programmes and initiatives that improve their lives.

“Our commitment to the welfare, progress, and development of our constituents across the 13 Local Government Areas of Kano North Senatorial District remains our highest priority. This is the essence of our service and the true purpose of politics,” he said