The Future Runs On GLO Data

By Ruth Kedor

From everyday moments on the road to bold ideas of tomorrow, Globacom is showing how data continues to shape the way people live, connect, and experience the world around them. Through its latest television commercials, “Road Trip” and “Department of Imagination”, Glo delivers two engaging stories that blend entertainment, technology, and the power of seamless connectivity.

While one commercial captures the warmth and familiarity of everyday life, the other takes viewers into a futuristic world driven by imagination and innovation. Together, both campaigns highlight how Glo’s reliable network, affordable data, and continued investment in advanced technology are helping customers stay connected today while preparing them for the future.

The first advertisement, “Road Trip”, draws you in from the very first moment. A family sets out on a journey filled with excitement, laughter, music, and those little moments that make travel memorable. It feels real. It feels warm. And as the story unfolds, Glo quietly becomes part of everything.

With familiar faces like Toyin Abraham Ajeyemi, Demola Amoo, Bolaji Ogunmola, and Esan Damilola Catherine, the story feels even more alive. It reflects everyday life, where people just want a network that works when they need it. No stress. No second guessing.

The commercial opens with Toyin Abraham Ajeyemi clearly frustrated as she tries to finish watching a series but keeps losing network signal. She even raises her phone in the air in an attempt to reconnect, but nothing changes.

Her niece, played by Bolaji Ogunmola, and other family members suggest she switches to Glo, but she refuses and insists she is fine. Not for long though.

She soon steps out of the car pretending she wants to buy a snack, but her intention is actually to get a Glo SIM. When she returns and switches it on, everything changes instantly. The signal is strong, the streaming is smooth, and the whole mood lifts. The rest of the trip becomes fun, easy, and stress-free for everyone. Finding the right places becomes effortless. Locations are easy to find. Entertainment flows without interruption. Movies, games, downloads all work seamlessly. It is not loud or dramatic, but that is exactly the point. Glo fits into the moment so naturally, you almost forget it is there.

Along the long stretch of road, the connection stayed strong. That quiet reliability speaks volumes about Glo’s investment in its network and its promise to deliver quality voice and affordable data. With *312#, staying connected remains simple and seamless.

The second commercial, “Department of Imagination”, is equally exciting. It opens a completely different world. From the laying of cables at the beginning of the advert, you can tell something bigger is coming. The tone shifts from familiar to futuristic, from everyday moments to endless possibilities.

Featuring icons like Richard Mofe-Damijo, Hilda Baci, Bamike Adenibuyan, Obehi Brume, Eso Dike, Uche Ufuoegbunam, and Catherine Onoja, the advert takes viewers into a space where imagination leads and technology follows.

“Department of Imagination” brings a beautiful futuristic feel to life. The legendary Richard Mofe-Damijo takes on the role of the Professor, guiding the audience through different sections of this imaginative world. As it moves from one space to another, everything feels advanced and exciting. Games are played as if they are happening in real time, making the experience feel almost real.

We also see Hilda Baci showing how food processing becomes easier and smarter, while Bamike Adenibuyan (Bam-Bam) brings the AI character to life in a very engaging way. The entire playout is beautiful, smooth, and truly entertaining, leaving you with a sense of how exciting the future can be.

Everything feels upgraded. Gaming pulls you in deeper. Cooking becomes smarter and more creative. Healthcare reaches further. Content flows more freely. It is a world where ideas are not limited, but are instead expanded.

A line in the commercial, “Look What You’ve Started”, brings it all together. It feels personal. It feels powerful. It reminds you that every big idea begins somewhere, and with the right support, it can grow into something remarkable. This is where Glo’s intelligent network comes in not as a buzzword, but as a real step into smarter and more meaningful experiences. It reflects a shift in thinking. It is no longer just about doing more. It is about doing better.

Put both adverts side by side, and the message becomes clear. Glo is present in the moments you live every day, and it is also building for the moments you have not even imagined yet.

With the Glo 1 international submarine cable, linking 16 African nations to the United Kingdom and the broader European network, Globacom has redefined the digital landscape, delivering robust and dependable internet bandwidth across Nigeria and the West African region. This landmark, multi-million-dollar infrastructure is a catalyst for transformation, powering the Internet of Things (IoT), advancing e-governance, accelerating e-commerce, and unlocking the full potential of the digital economy and telemedicine. It is ushering in a new era of innovation, connectivity, and boundless opportunities.

From the present to the future, Globacom shows up with confidence, reliability, and vision. The future is not waiting. It is already here, and it is GLO.

*Ruth Kedor is a Lagos-based publicist