  • Thursday, 7th May, 2026

Nigerian Elected Into International Law Commission, Jimoh Ibrahim Congratulates Tinubu

Nigeria | 5 seconds ago

Nigeria’s Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary and Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Jimoh Ibrahim, has congratulated President Bola Tinubu, following the election of Nigerian Oluwafemi Elias into the International Law Commission (ILC).
The election took place during the 77th session of the commission held in Geneva. The International Law Commission, established by the United Nations General Assembly in 1947, is tasked with the progressive development and codification of international law.
The commission is responsible for drafting and developing legal frameworks on global issues, including state responsibility, diplomatic immunity and international legal standards.
Amb. Ibrahim described the election of Elias into the ILC as one of his early wins since assuming office.
According to the envoy, Nigeria is “fully back” in the affairs of the UN, noting that President Tinubu should expect more of such diplomatic gains in his first 90 days in office.
The envoy said Nigerian mission to the United Nations communicated the development to the Minister of Foreign Affairs in Abuja during the week.

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