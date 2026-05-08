Amusan Headlines Nigeria’s 45-man Team to CAA Athletics Championships

Nigeria’s World Record holder in women’s 100m hurdles, Tobi Amusan is leading the country’s 45-man contingent to the CAA Senior Athletics Championships scheduled to hold in Accra, Ghana.

According to the official list unveiled yesterday by the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN), the squad is made up of 25 female and 20 male athletes for the continental showpiece scheduled to hold in Ghana.

Amusan who headlines the women’s roster alongside one of the fastest female sprinters of the season, Rosemary Chukwuma, is expected to compete in the women’s 100m hurdles event alongside Adaobi Tabugbo and Janet Sunday, while Chukwuma will feature in the women’s 100m and 4x100m relay team with Miracle Ezechukwu, Maria Thompson Omokwe and Tejiri Ugoh.

The women’s squad also boasts experienced quarter-miler, Patience Okon George, long jumper Ruth Usoro and hammer throw specialist, Oyesade Olatoye.

In the men’s category, sprint sensation Favour Ashe and Africa’s leading shot put star, Chukwuebuka Enekwechi, will spearhead Nigeria’s campaign.

The men’s sprint roster also includes Enoch Adegoke, Usheoritse Itsekiri and Chidera Ezeakor, while the 400m and relay team will be anchored by Samson Nathaniel, Emmanuel Ojeli and Chidi Okezie.

Nigeria will also compete in field events through athletes such as Romeo Bernard, Emmanuel Audu and javelin thrower Adams Samuel Kure.

The championships in Accra will provide another major platform for Nigerian athletes to test themselves against the continent’s best as preparations continue for the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland.

TEAM NIGERIA 45-MAN SQUAD

FEMALE

*100m/4×100m

Rosemary Chukwuma

Miracle Ezechukwu

Maria-Thopmson Omokwe

Tejiri Ugoh

*200m

Jennifer Obi Chukuma

Rosemary Nwankwo

*400m/4×400m Relay

Patience Okon George

Treasure Okereke

Siviana Ossai

Esther Okon Peter

Jimoh Toheebat

*800m

Comfort Anietie James

*1500m/Steeple Chase

Aderonke Akanbi

*100m Hurdles

Tobi Amusan

Adaobi Tabugbo

Janet Sunday

*High Jump

Clergy Edet

Treasure Omosivwe

*Long Jump

Ruth Usoro

Favour Olise

*Javelin

Victoria Kparika

*Shot Put

Divine Oladipupo

Jessica Oji

*Discus

Obiageri Ameachi

*Hammer

Oyesade Olatoye

MEN

*100M/4×100m Relay

Favour Ashe

Enoch Adegoke

Chidera Ezakor

Tejiri Godwin

*200m

Badmus Gafari

James Taiwo Emmanuel

Usheorithe Itsekiri

*400m/4×400m Relay

Emmanuel Ifeanyi Ojeli

Samson Nathaniel

Ezekiel Asuquo

Victor Sampson Ime

Chidi Okezie

Sikiru Adeyemi

*110m Hurdles

Nnamdi Onwaeze

*1500m/5000m

James Gyang

*Decathlon

Jami Schlueter

*Long Jump

Romeo Bernard

*Shot Put

Chukwuebuka Enakwechi

Emmanuel Audu

*Javelin

Adams Samuel Kure