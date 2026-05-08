Amusan Headlines Nigeria’s 45-man Team to CAA Athletics Championships
Nigeria’s World Record holder in women’s 100m hurdles, Tobi Amusan is leading the country’s 45-man contingent to the CAA Senior Athletics Championships scheduled to hold in Accra, Ghana.
According to the official list unveiled yesterday by the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN), the squad is made up of 25 female and 20 male athletes for the continental showpiece scheduled to hold in Ghana.
Amusan who headlines the women’s roster alongside one of the fastest female sprinters of the season, Rosemary Chukwuma, is expected to compete in the women’s 100m hurdles event alongside Adaobi Tabugbo and Janet Sunday, while Chukwuma will feature in the women’s 100m and 4x100m relay team with Miracle Ezechukwu, Maria Thompson Omokwe and Tejiri Ugoh.
The women’s squad also boasts experienced quarter-miler, Patience Okon George, long jumper Ruth Usoro and hammer throw specialist, Oyesade Olatoye.
In the men’s category, sprint sensation Favour Ashe and Africa’s leading shot put star, Chukwuebuka Enekwechi, will spearhead Nigeria’s campaign.
The men’s sprint roster also includes Enoch Adegoke, Usheoritse Itsekiri and Chidera Ezeakor, while the 400m and relay team will be anchored by Samson Nathaniel, Emmanuel Ojeli and Chidi Okezie.
Nigeria will also compete in field events through athletes such as Romeo Bernard, Emmanuel Audu and javelin thrower Adams Samuel Kure.
The championships in Accra will provide another major platform for Nigerian athletes to test themselves against the continent’s best as preparations continue for the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland.
TEAM NIGERIA 45-MAN SQUAD
FEMALE
*100m/4×100m
Rosemary Chukwuma
Miracle Ezechukwu
Maria-Thopmson Omokwe
Tejiri Ugoh
*200m
Jennifer Obi Chukuma
Rosemary Nwankwo
*400m/4×400m Relay
Patience Okon George
Treasure Okereke
Siviana Ossai
Esther Okon Peter
Jimoh Toheebat
*800m
Comfort Anietie James
*1500m/Steeple Chase
Aderonke Akanbi
*100m Hurdles
Tobi Amusan
Adaobi Tabugbo
Janet Sunday
*High Jump
Clergy Edet
Treasure Omosivwe
*Long Jump
Ruth Usoro
Favour Olise
*Javelin
Victoria Kparika
*Shot Put
Divine Oladipupo
Jessica Oji
*Discus
Obiageri Ameachi
*Hammer
Oyesade Olatoye
MEN
*100M/4×100m Relay
Favour Ashe
Enoch Adegoke
Chidera Ezakor
Tejiri Godwin
*200m
Badmus Gafari
James Taiwo Emmanuel
Usheorithe Itsekiri
*400m/4×400m Relay
Emmanuel Ifeanyi Ojeli
Samson Nathaniel
Ezekiel Asuquo
Victor Sampson Ime
Chidi Okezie
Sikiru Adeyemi
*110m Hurdles
Nnamdi Onwaeze
*1500m/5000m
James Gyang
*Decathlon
Jami Schlueter
*Long Jump
Romeo Bernard
*Shot Put
Chukwuebuka Enakwechi
Emmanuel Audu
*Javelin
Adams Samuel Kure