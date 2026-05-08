Interswitch Deploys Smart Parking System in Asaba Airport

Interswitch, Africa’s leading integrated digital payments and commerce company, has announced a strategic partnership with the Asaba Airport Company (AAC) to deploy a smart parking system, known as the Interswitch Parking Management Platform (PMP) at the Asaba International Airport.

The automated airport parking system introduces a seamless, secure, and fully automated parking and access control solution, designed to enhance airport operations efficiency and improve the overall experience for travellers, visitors, and airport personnel.

Commenting on the partnership, Vice President, Transport Ecosystem, Interswitch, Nnenna Ajanwachuku, said: “This partnership with the Asaba Airport Company reflects our commitment to deploying technology that drives efficiency, transparency, and seamless user experiences across critical sectors. With the Parking Management Platform, we are not only addressing operational challenges but also enabling smarter infrastructure that supports revenue growth and long-term sustainability.”

The company further explained that beyond enhancing user experience, enabling cashless parking payments, and leveraging digital payment solutions, the solution strengthens airport revenue management systems and delivers significant operational value for airport management.

Commenting on the partnership, Managing Director, Asaba Airport Company, Christophe Penninck, highlighted the initiative’s impact. According to Penninck, “Our collaboration with Interswitch represents a significant step forward in our commitment to operational excellence and service delivery. The introduction of this advanced parking and access control system will improve efficiency, enhance transparency, and deliver a better experience for passengers and visitors. It also strengthens our ability to manage revenue more effectively while positioning Asaba Airport as a leader in smart airport infrastructure.”