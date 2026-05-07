UBA, Others Expand Merchant Payment Access Across Nigeria

United Bank for Africa (UBA), Redtech, and MoMo PSB have launched a payment interoperability partnership that expands cardless payment access for consumers and merchants across Nigeria. Redtech is backed by Heirs Holdings; MoMo PSB is MTN Nigeria’s fintech subsidiary.

With this development, MoMo PSB customers can now make payments directly from their MoMo wallets at participating UBA merchant locations using the “Pay with MoMo” feature on RedPay POS terminals.

UBA’s Head, Digital Banking, Kayode Olubiyi, who spoke during the launch, noted that this partnership represents the solution to the gap identified in cash transactions and card access.

He said, “What this partnership represents is an honest and effective answer to the gap we identified in cash transactions and card access. Our merchants are already serving millions of customers every day through the UBA network. By bringing Pay with MoMo into that network, we are giving those merchants a direct connection to MoMo PSB’s customer base – and giving MoMo PSB customers more places to use their wallets when they shop. That is a clear win for both sides.”

Redtech’s Chief Executive Officer, Emmanuel Ojo, emphasised that the partnership aims to make payments work better together in a way that is practical for everyday commerce.

“This partnership is about making payments work more seamlessly for everyday commerce and most importantly, It aligns with Africapitalism, as championed by the Chairman of Heirs Holdings, Tony Elumelu, ”he said.

Ag. CEO, MoMo PSB, Omolara Michael-Nwadu, who highlighted the barriers to payment in the country, emphasised the importance of partnerships, explaining how integrating MoMo wallets into UBA’s merchant network through Redtech’s infrastructure will unlock additional merchant touchpoints.

He said, “This partnership marks a significant step toward true interoperability in Nigeria’s payments ecosystem. By integrating MoMo wallets into UBA’s merchant network through Redtech’s infrastructure, we are removing barriers between bank-led and mobile money systems while unlocking access to over 55,000 merchant touchpoints. Our focus is on driving usage at scale, enabling more transactions, deeper engagement, and greater value for merchants.”