Firms to Unlock Instant Card Access for Nigerian Customers

Mastercard and BMONI, an AI-powered financial platform focused on simplifying access to money, have announced a collaboration to introduce a new generation of virtual and physical payment cards designed to enable seamless local and global transactions for consumers in Nigeria.

Country Manager, West Africa at Mastercard, Dr. Folasade Femi-Lawal, said: “Nigeria’s digital economy is growing rapidly, and consumers need payment solutions that keep pace. Our collaboration with BMONI brings together Mastercard’s trusted global network with an innovative platform like BMONI to deliver real value consumers, instant card access, multi-currency flexibility and seamless transactions across borders.”

Head of Product at BMONI, Ashwin Ravichandran, said: “At BMONI, our focus has always been simple which is to remove the friction between people and their money. This collaboration with Mastercard allows us to deliver global access and a level of control that simply has not existed before.”

“Beyond enabling access, the solution introduces greater control over how users manage their finances. By allowing the creation of multiple cards for different purposes, including everyday spending, subscriptions, travel, savings, cross-border payments and remote work, users can better organise and track their financial activity in real time,” Ravichandran further said.