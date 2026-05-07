  • Wednesday, 6th May, 2026

Firm Marks World Safety Day, Visits Safety Commission

Business | 6 seconds ago

In commemoration of World Day for Safety and Health at Work, held on April 28, 2026, Welbeck Electricity Limited paid a courtesy visit to the Lagos State Safety Commission, reaffirming its commitment to workplace safety and wellbeing across the state.

Aligned with this year’s theme: ‘Ensuring a Healthy Psychological Working Environment’, the visit also precedes the company’s upcoming safety summit, which will focus on advancing discussions around occupational safety, mental health, and psychological wellbeing.

The Managing Director, Welbeck Electricity, Mr. Afolabi Aiyiela, represented by senior company officials – Mr. Bunmi Marquis (Business Development Manager) and Mr. Julius Atake (Safety Coordinator), reiterated Welbeck Electricity’s dedication to fostering strong partnerships with government agencies to promote a safer and more sustainable work environment. He emphasised the importance of collective responsibility and collaboration between the public and private sectors in achieving this goal.

As part of the visit, the company donated branded items to the commission as a symbolic gesture of its commitment to safety advocacy.

The commission’s Technical Adviser, Mrs Bunmi Jegede, expressed appreciation for the visit and commended Welbeck Electricity’s proactive approach, noting the value of continued collaboration in strengthening safety awareness and compliance across the state.

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