  • Wednesday, 6th May, 2026

Interswitch Inducts Largest Developer Academy Cohort

Business | 5 seconds ago

Sunday Ehigiator

Interswitch has inducted its largest-ever cohort of developer interns into its Developer Academy, following an overwhelming response that saw over 20,000 applications for the 2026 intake.
The company said the new cohort, its third since the programme’s inception, emerged through a rigorous multi-stage selection process involving technical assessments and interviews, highlighting the growing demand for software engineering opportunities in Nigeria.
The nine-month Developer Academy programme covers key areas such as backend development, DevOps, mobile development, frontend engineering, and quality assurance. It is structured to combine theoretical learning with hands-on experience, equipping participants with skills required to compete in the global technology landscape.

Founder and Group Chief Executive Officer of Interswitch, Mitchell Elegbe, said the initiative reflects the company’s long-term commitment to building sustainable technology talent across Africa.

“At Interswitch, we have always believed in the capacity to see beyond the immediate challenges and focus on long-term impact. While the migration of skilled talent remains a reality, our approach is to actively shape the outcomes by building a strong and sustainable pipeline of technology professionals,” Elegbe said.

Also speaking, Group Chief Human Resources Officer, Franklin Ali, said the programme is designed to build not only technical capacity but also professional resilience.

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