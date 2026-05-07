It’s PSG, Arsenal Champions League Final in Budapest on May 30

*Bayern’s 1-1 draw at Allianz Arena not enough as the PSG gun for second star

Cup holders, Paris Saint-Germain defeated Bayern Munich 6-5 aggregate to set up a UEFA Champions League final with Arsenal on May 30 in Budapest, Hungary.

Luis Enrique’s men were forced to a 1-1 draw in the second leg of the semifinal played at the Allianz Arena on Wednesday night.

Coming into the crucial, decisive second leg in Germany last night, the cup holders extended their narrow one goal edge from the first leg when Ousmane Dembele blasted home a first-time finish to open the scoring.

Georgian international, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, did a blistering run down the left flank and cutback before laying the pass to the Franceinternational to fire PSG into the lead.

Harry Kane however scored a late 94 minute equaliser, it was not enough to drag the game into extra time.

Before that goal came, Bayern were up in arms shortly after the 30-minute mark when the referee Joao Pedro Silva Pinheiro, neglected to call handball on Nuno Mendes, who was already on a yellow card, and then waved off shouts for another possible handball on João Neves— this one coming in PSG’s own penalty area.

It did not appear the VAR was consulted on either decision, while replays showed that the referee had already blown his whistle for a handball on Bayern’s Konrad Laimerbefore the perceived Mendes infraction.

With the assist, Kvaratskhelia became the first player to score or assist in seven consecutive Champions League knockout stage games in a single season and drew level with Kylian Mbappéfor the most goal contributions in the UCL season with 16 (10 goals, six assists).

Speaking on the Win last night, PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi, said: “It’s magnificent, two finals.

“Now we will go there (final) and try to fetch a second star. I said to the players we are warriors,” gushed the excited PSG chief.

Earlier on Tuesday, Bukayo Saka fired Arsenal to their first Champions League final in 20 years as his lone goal winner was enough to help the Gunners overcome Atletico Madrid 2-1 on aggregate.

RESULT

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

B’Munich 1-1 PSG

(PSG aggregate 6-5)

TODAY

EUROPA LEAGUE

Aston Villa v Nottingham

Freiburg v Braga