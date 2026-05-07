Simeone Admits Atletico Lost to a Better Arsenal 

Diego Simeone saw his Atletico Madrid side knocked out of the Champions League on Tuesday night after losing 2-1 on aggregate to Arsenal.

Atletico managed to find a way past Barcelona in the quarter-finals of the tournament, going through 3-2 on aggregate, and Coach Diego Simeone insisted that the Gunners are the best team his side have faced this season.

“Well if we got knocked out it’s because our opponents deserved to get through,” he said afterwards.

“They took their big chance in the first-half and they deserved to get through. I feel calm, I feel peaceful.

“We weren’t clinical enough with the situations we were in. We improved in the second-half. There were things that could’ve gone our way but they didn’t.

“We gave it our all and now we have to accept the place that we are in. Thanks to our supporters and players I feel proud to be where we are right now. I said we wanted to compete and we have done that. Unfortunately we haven’t won anything but we have got to places that are hard to get to.

“Arsenal were the better team over these two legs, they are the best team we have faced this season. They play with a rhythm and a conviction that is very difficult to contain.”

Atletico knocked Barca out of the Copa del Rey and Champions League this season but also lost home and away to Hansi Flick’s side in La Liga and currently sit 25 points behind the Catalans in the table.

Meanwhile, Arsenal now go on to the Champions League final and will play either PSG or Bayern later this month in Budapest.