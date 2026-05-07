NNL Super 4: Inter Lagos Bounce Back with Win over Ranchers Bees

Inter Lagos produced a composed and clinical performance last night to defeat Ranchers Bees 2-0 in their second game at the NNL Super Four, bouncing back strongly after a disappointing start to their campaign in Ikenne.

They had opened the tournament with a narrow 0-1 defeat to Doma United, a result that left them needing a response, and they delivered it in style.

The first half against Ranchers Bees was tightly contested, with both sides cancelling each other out and heading into the break locked at 0-0.

The breakthrough came immediately after the restart in the 47th minute, when Qoyum Akinpelu unleashed a powerful strike from inside the box to put Inter Lagos ahead at 1-0. From that moment, they grew in confidence and began to take control of the game.

Qoyum could have added another shortly after, choosing to go alone instead of squaring to Bayo Oyedele, but narrowly missed the target. However, Inter Lagos didn’t have to wait long for a second.

In the 70th minute, Qoyum Akinpelu brought down inside the box to win a penalty. Captain Bayo Oyedele stepped up and calmly converted from the spot to make it 2-0, effectively sealing the contest.

From there, Inter Lagos managed the game, limiting Ranchers Bees to very little as they saw out a comfortable victory.

The win serves as a boost for Inter Lagos after their opening-day defeat to Doma United, restoring momentum in their Super Four campaign.

They will now wrap up their NNL Super Four outing on Friday with a highly anticipated Lagos Derby against Sporting Lagos, a fixture that promises another intense battle as they look to finish strongly.