  • Thursday, 7th May, 2026

Okpekpe Race Appoints First World Athletics-certified Medical Director

Featured | 8 seconds ago

Nigeria’s Okpekpe International 10km Road Race has appointed Dr. Sam Ogbondeminu, a World Athletics-certified medical director, to oversee medical operations at its 11th edition on May 30, 2026.

Race Director, Zack Amodu, confirmed that the move follows World Athletics’ directive that only certified medical personnel can operate at sanctioned road running events.

“We at Okpekpe race have built a reputation for compliance with regulatory authorities and being the first to clear the path for other road races in Nigeria,” he said in a statement.

Ogbondeminu, who is also medical director at Nigeria’s National Institute for Sports (NIS), completed his certification in Madrid in April during the World Athletics Label Zurich Rock ’n’ Roll Running Series Half Marathon. 

He becomes the first Nigerian medical doctor to earn the qualification.

Amodu said National Institute for Sports Director General, Comrade Philip Shaibu, recommended Ogbondeminu, citing his track record in Nigeria, Africa and globally.

“The NIS DG pulled all the stops to get Dr. Ogbondeminu to Madrid to complete the certification and the sporting community in Nigeria should be grateful to him,’ he said.

Ogbondeminu previously headed the medical and anti-doping sub-committee at the 2024 African Games in Accra, Ghana, and is expected to serve in a similar role at next year’s edition in Egypt.

The Okpekpe race, held annually in Edo State since 2013, was the first in West Africa to be granted World Athletics label status in 2015 after its course was measured by a certified course measurer. 

With Ogbondeminu’s appointment, it also becomes the first to have a World Athletics-certified medical director.

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