  • Thursday, 7th May, 2026

Awoniyi Expected in Lineup, Aina Doubtful as Nottingham Battle Aston Villa for Final Ticket

Featured | 6 seconds ago

Duro Ikhazuagbe 

After his brace helped Nottingham Forest  to 3-1 defeat of Chelsea in the English Premier League at Stamford Bridge on Monday, Taiwo Awoniyi, has warned his teammates to put the victory behind them and focus on the Europa League semifinal second leg clash with Aston Villa tonight.

Nottingham have a slender 1-0 edge from the first leg last week at their City Ground and will be away tonight at Villa Park in an all-English semifinal decider.

Awoniyi’s goals against Chelsea have now returned him to reckoning in the Head Coach Vítor Pereira’s lineup and may get look in against Villa this evening. For a team that has chalked five consecutive wins across all competitions, and even secured their topflight status next season, this possibility of their first European final since 1980 will be the fire driving Forest tonight. It is a mission possible, that it is, if they are able to repeat their new form against Aston Villa under Unai Emery watch.

According to Awoniyi, they are going into the game with focus on winning all three points.

“Next up we have Villa, which is another important game. We’re taking each game as it comes and going into it with a three-point mentality. 

“I believe we’ll go there with that mentality against Villa, and we will see what comes next until the end of the season,” quipped the Super Eagles forward.

However, while the possibility of Awoniyi starting or coming on from the bench, his Super Eagles teammate, Ola Aina, is a major doubt tonight against Villa.

Ola Aina was absent from Forest’s final training on Wednesday for this return leg at Villa Park. 

Sky Sports confirmed that the Nigeria international sustained an injury during the first leg at the City Ground, where Forest secured the narrow 1-0 advantage.

His potential absence on Thursday is expected to be a significant setback for Coach Pereira.

Aina has enjoyed a standout campaign for Forest despite the club’s struggles for consistency in the Premier League, contributing a solid defensive presence alongside one assist in 28 appearances across all competitions.

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