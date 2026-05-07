APM Terminals Reinforces Safety-first Culture at 2026 Global Safety Day

The Managing Director of APM Terminals Apapa Limited, Mr. Kamal Alhraishat, has reaffirmed the company’s unwavering commitment to safety describing it as the of all operations at the terminal and a deeply embedded culture rather than a regulatory obligation.

He made this assertion on Tuesday during the commemoration of the 2026 Global Safety Day, themed “We Are Safe Together”. Addressing employees and stakeholders, Alhraishat stressed that safety goes beyond policies andl procedures, stressing that it is shared responsibility to be practiced daily by anyone within the terminal environment.

“Safety is not just a checklist or a system we follow; it is a way of life at the terminal,” he said. “It means working with genuine care for one another, ensuring that no one operates in isolation and that every individual has the support of a colleague. We carry a collective responsibility for everyone within our environment — from our co-workers to contractors and customers — and that responsibility must guide every action we take.”

Also speaking at the event, the Chief Executive Officer of APM Terminals Nigeria, Mr. Frederik Klinke, underscored the role of collaboration in sustaining safe operations.

“Our people are the driving force behind everything we achieve,” he said. “By treating one another with respect and working collaboratively, we not only enhance productivity but also create a safer and more resilient workplace”

The Chairman of the Board of APM Terminals Apapa Limited, Mr. David Skov, commended the initiative and encouraged employees to lead by example by taking personal responsibility for the safety and well-being of others.

Similarly, the Port Manager, Lagos Port Complex, Mr. Adebowale Lawal, praised APM Terminals Apapa’s sustained commitment to safety, noting that its robust safety protocols have played a critical role in maintaining a secure operational environment. He encouraged continuous improvement to further strengthen these standards.

In the same vein, Chairman of the Association of Maritime Truck Owners (AMATO), Chief Remi Ogungbemi, lauded the Terminal’s positive impact on port operations, stating that APM Terminal’s presence in Apapa has significantly improved safety awareness and helped curb the so-called “motor-boy syndrome”, thereby reducing fatal incidents along the port corridor.