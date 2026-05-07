  • Wednesday, 6th May, 2026

AfDB, IFC, Others Back 2026 African CEO Leadership Forum

Business | 6 seconds ago

The 2026 African CEO Leadership Forum has received a major boost from the African Union (AU), the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), the African Development Bank (AfDB), and the International Finance Corporation (IFC), which have expressed their support for the Lagos event.

In a statement signed by the convener and made available to the media, the convener said:  “The 2026 edition, themed: Leading Africa Forward: Bold Vision, Lasting Impact, is convened by the African Leadership Business School (ALBS) with support from leading institutions including the African Union, ECOWAS, the African Development Bank, and the International Finance Corporation. It reflects a shared commitment to advancing leadership that drives meaningful and measurable impact.”

The CEO of African Leadership Business School (ALBS), Mr. Desmond Esorougwe, said: “The African CEO Leadership Forum stands as one of the continent’s most influential annual gatherings, bringing together chief executives, boardroom leaders, policymakers, heads of state, and global partners shaping Africa’s economic and governance future. More than a conference, it serves as a high-level platform for strategic alignment, bold thinking, and actionable leadership.”

At its core, he added, “The Forum seeks to unite Africa’s most influential leaders to foster strategic partnerships, encourage honest dialogue.”

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