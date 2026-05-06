2027: Reverend Sisters, CSOs Demand Structured, Enforceable Actions Guaranteeing Inclusive Governance

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja





Ahead of the 2027 general election, a coalition of Faith-Based and Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) have called for urgent reforms to advance women’s empowerment and political leadership inclusion in Nigeria.

They also called on Nigeria’s political leadership at all levels to proactively ensure inclusive and representative leadership that moves beyond rhetoric toward intentional, structured, and enforceable actions that guarantee meaningful participation and long-term success.

The coalition which included; Africa Faith and Justice Network, Dominicans for Justice and Peace at the United Nations, Africa Faith and Justice Network Nigeria, and a coalition of Catholic Reverend Sisters and Civil Society made the call while addressing a press conference on Tuesday in Abuja.

Speaking on behalf of the coalition, Sr. Eucharia Madueke further called for reform of political party structures, enforcement of policies and practices that empower women, strengthen inclusive democratic governance, and enforce laws that penalise electoral violence and harassment.

She noted that despite comprising half of Nigeria’s population, women are grossly underrepresented in governance at the national, state and local levels.

Madueke stressed this imbalance impacts diverse perspectives of the national agenda and hampers the nation’s capacity to achieve equitable and sustainable development.

She explained that a combination of factors in the structural, cultural, social, economic, and political spheres coalesce to reinforce one another, and place major obstacles to women representation in governance.

Madueke said this also makes it difficult for the few who are in politics to succeed or remain in leadership roles without “godfathers.”

She stated: “Women aspirants to political office, more than their male counterparts, are often subjected to violence, harassment, and intimidation, which not only deter their participation but pose serious threats to their safety during campaigns.”

Madueke pointed out that countries that enforce legislation to guarantee women’s participation in politics do achieve their stated goals in single or lower houses.

She stressed that has Rwanda 64 per cent, Cuba 56 per cent, Nicaragua 55 per cent, Andorra 50 per cent, Mexico 50 per cent, and the United Arab Emirates 50 per cent women participation in politics.

She said Nigeria has a dismal four per cent of women participation at the same level and ranks 178th of 182 countries studied – adding – think of that for a moment and let it sink in.

Maduekere said that in 2006, Nigeria adopted a “National Gender Policy” to ensure at least 35 per cent of women representation in public offices, but has failed woefully to enshrine it into law and enforce it.

She stated: “It is not enough for Nigeria to talk about gender balance in leadership, a comprehensive legislation accompanied by a transformation of the social, cultural and political environments;

“Enacting policies and enshrining them into laws that enforce inclusive governance and address the financial requirements for aspiring women candidates are indispensable to achieve inclusive leadership.

“Inclusive leadership is not just about achieving gender balance; it is a strategic necessity to make policies that are more comprehensive and embrace the common good.

“When women are an integral part of the decision-making in political processes, policies are more humane and more embracing of the common good; communities become more resilient, governance more effective in addressing the needs at the grassroots and promoting sustainable development that drives the common good of the nation.

“Such transformation will not only align Nigeria with her general commitment to promote democracy; it responds to international development frameworks which Nigeria has officially endorsed.

“We therefore call on Nigeria’s political leadership at the national, state, and local government levels to proactively ensure inclusive and representative leadership that moves beyond rhetoric toward intentional, structured, and enforceable actions that guarantee meaningful participation and long-term success.”

Madueke said by proactively investing in empowering women to participate fully in governance, Nigeria stands to gain from a wealth of talents and innovation that positions the nation for sustainable national development.