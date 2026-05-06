First Lady: Women Are Capable of Leading Nigeria to Greater Future

• Salutes women for commitment, dedication to development of nation

•Attends national women mega empowerment and rally

Deji Elumoye in Abuja





Wife of the President, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has declared that Nigerian women have the ability to lead the nation to a greater future.

Speaking on Tuesday at the National Women Mega Empowerment and Rally held at Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja, the first lady said women, who made up over 50 per cent of Nigeria’s population, possessed a unique power to drive national change and steer the country towards a prosperous future.

She stated, “The significance of this gathering cannot be overstated. Women represent over 50 per cent of the population; therefore, we are uniquely positioned to influence change and contribute our quota in steering the nation towards a greater future.”

She hailed Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Hajia Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, for delivering on the charge she gave her to, “Go and put money in the hands of women.”

Mrs Tinubu said through empowerment initiatives that enable women “to make informed decisions about their lives…families and communities thrive.”

She said that aligned with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which ensured, “Women have a seat at the table and a voice in the rooms where decisions are made.”

Mrs Tinubu re-echoed her husband’s message during this year’s International Women’s Day:

“Nigeria’s progress has always carried the imprint of women who refused to accept limits placed before them. From those who fought for our democracy to the millions who labour daily to support their families and communities, their contributions to nation-building are profound… When Nigerian women rise, Nigeria rises.”

Receiving the women’s charter at the rally, the first lady assured the women of Tinubu’s continued support for them.

She said, “I have received your charter, and I assure you that I will deliver it to Mr. President. This is our charter, and we will see it to fruition. Your patience, understanding, and endurance have not gone unnoticed.

“The first term of Mr President has been a period of laying a solid foundation through bold and necessary reforms that will usher in lasting prosperity for dear nation. Though the process has demanded sacrifice, the seed has been planted, and I am confident that Nigeria will continue to reap the fruits of these reforms in the days and years ahead.”

The first lady called on women and mothers not to relent in nurturing, guiding, mentoring, and training their children and wards.

She stated, “I urge us not to relent in nurturing, guiding, mentoring, and training our children and wards. Let us raise them with discipline, with love for country, and above all with the fear of God, so that they will become responsible citizens who will build an even better Nigeria for tomorrow.”

Earlier in her address, Sulaiman-Ibrahim, described the National Women Mega Empowerment and Rally as the emergence of a “coordinated and unstoppable force” that will transform Nigeria, anchored on the deliberate alignment of 10 million women across the country.

She paid glowing tribute to the unsung resilience of Nigerian women.

The minister stated, “From the windswept plains of the North-east, to the industrious heart of the South-east, from the vast horizons of the North-west, to the vibrant coasts of the South-south, across the strength of the North-central and the enterprise of the South-west; she endures, she builds, she leads.

“The Nigerian woman; tempered by trials, refined by resilience, a quiet force, yet a formidable power, the keeper of hope, the driver of progress, and the steady soul of our nation.”

The minister described the rally as a deliberate convergence of the national tapestry into a single movement.

She stated, “Today, we do not gather as fragmented voices, but as one united movement shaped by geography, experience, and destiny.

“This is the essence of the power of 10 Million Women; a deliberate alignment of strength into action, of voices into authority, and of presence into impact.

“We come together under one defining mandate: one voice, one movement, one choice, a unified declaration that Nigerian women will no longer speak in isolation, but act in concert; not only participate in nation building, but shape its direction and outcomes.”

She insisted that Nigerian women are not spectators in the nation’s democracy.

“Nigerian women are not spectators in the democratic journey of our nation. We are builders, drivers, and partners in progress. Across every sector, we power growth, sustain communities, and shape the future. This moment calls us beyond participation to influence, and from inclusion to leadership.”

Sulaiman-Ibrahim credited Tinubu’s leadership with turning policy into practical action.

She said, “Under the visionary leadership of His Excellency, President Tinubu, we have witnessed a decisive shift from policy to action. Critical reviews and reforms of policies affecting women, children, and vulnerable groups… are now being repositioned under the Renewed Hope Agenda to reflect contemporary needs, global standards, and the lived realities of Nigerians.

“This is what Renewed Hope means in practice: responsive governance, adaptive policy frameworks, and a deliberate commitment to ensuring that no woman, no child, and no vulnerable citizen is left behind.”

Central to her address was the formal presentation of Women’s Charter for National Development, which she delivered to the first lady for onward transmission to the president.

According to Sulaiman-Ibrahim, “This Charter represents the collective voice, aspirations, and strategic expectations of Nigerian women. It is not merely a document; it is a social contract, a policy compass, and a bold declaration of our place in the future of this nation.

“Within this Charter, we call for greater political inclusion, increased representation, dedicated financing for women’s development, expanded economic opportunities, strengthened family systems, improved child welfare, and deeper inclusive governance. Your Excellency ma, these are not demands of privilege, but imperatives for national progress.”

Giving an overview of the “Power of 10 million” movement, wife of the Imo State governor, Chioma Uzodimma, and Deputy Governor of Ogun State, Noimot Salako-Oyedele, described the event as a pivotal shift for Nigerian women.

Mr. Uzodimma said, “We are here to set an agenda… for the power of 10 million women empowerment… What we are witnessing today is not simply a large gathering. It’s a deliberate step towards recognising how Nigerian women participate in national development for decades…

“Yet that contribution has not always translated into structured influence. What this moment represents is a shift from effort without coordination to participation with clear direction and purpose.

“Women are not waiting to be empowered. We are already working from the woman in Kano running her trade to the farmer in Benue to the entrepreneur in Lagos to the public servant in Abuja.

“The challenge has not been capacity. It has been connection. What the power of 10 million Movement seeks to do is to bring that connection… When we speak about 10 million women, we are not speaking in abstract terms. We are referring to structured base women across the 774 local government areas… 10 million women who are informed, aligned and intentional will not only participate in development, they’ll influence its direction. Will shape conversations around governance, around economic inclusion and around community development.”

Earlier, the first lady performed the symbolic handover of empowerment items to the women, which include tricycles, power tillers, ⁠sewing machines, ⁠grinding machines, ⁠hair dryers, and freezers.