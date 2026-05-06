Nwachukwu Urges FG to Establish Foreign Service Commission to Revamp Nigeria’s Diplomacy

• Insists right people in right places key to achieving results

•As Igali says diplomacy must be documented for posterity

•Onobu: professionalism, mentorship shaped my 50-year career

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja





Former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ike Nwachukwu, on Tuesday called on the federal government to urgently establish a foreign service commission as part of measures to strengthen Nigeria’s diplomatic corps and restore professionalism in the country’s foreign policy architecture.

Nwachukwu made the call in Abuja at the public presentation of a new book titled “Fragments of Time: My Foreign Service Years,” authored by veteran diplomat, Eineje Onobu.

The former minister, who chaired the occasion, said the absence of a dedicated commission responsible for the recruitment, training, and career progression of foreign service officers had weakened the system and discouraged professionals within the ministry of foreign affairs.

“It is about time we established a foreign service commission that would ensure that only the best would join the service and be groomed to become ambassadors and flag bearers of Nigeria worldwide,” he said.

Nwachukwu expressed concern over what he described as the growing marginalisation of career diplomats in ambassadorial appointments, stating that many officers now retire without attaining the peak of their careers.

According to him, the erosion of the long-standing balance between career and political appointees has negatively impacted morale within the service.

He said, “In my time, we maintained a 70–30 ratio; 70 per cent career ambassadors and 30 per cent non-career appointees.

“Today, that balance has been eroded. It is frustrating for young officers who dedicate their lives to service but never get the opportunity to serve as ambassadors.”

He urged the government to restore the balance, suggesting that even an 80–20 ratio in favour of career diplomats would help boost professionalism, institutional memory, and efficiency in Nigeria’s diplomatic engagements.

Beyond staffing concerns, Nwachukwu identified chronic underfunding as a major impediment to Nigeria’s diplomatic effectiveness.

He recalled that during his tenure, a dual budgeting system was introduced to allow foreign missions access funds in foreign currency, thereby ensuring smoother operations abroad.

He stated, “There is no way we can budget for the ministry of foreign affairs in naira and expect our missions to perform optimally overseas.”

Nwachukwu warned that inadequate funding could expose diplomats to undue pressures and potentially compromise national interests.

He stressed that foreign service officers were critical to projecting Nigeria’s image globally, describing them as “the mirror of the nation”.

“If we put the wrong people in the wrong places or fail to support the right ones, we cannot achieve meaningful results,” he added.

Nwachukwu used the occasion to commend Onobu for his dedication and professionalism, describing him as one of his most dependable officers during his tenure as foreign minister.

He also acknowledged the sacrifices made by diplomats and their families, saying the demands of the profession often require long hours, frequent relocations, and extended periods away from loved ones.

In his welcome address, Chairman of the Organising Committee, Godknows Igali, described diplomacy as a largely unseen profession conducted through discreet negotiations, confidential communications, and carefully managed engagements.

Igali stated, “Diplomacy is often conducted quietly—behind closed doors, through confidential dispatches and delicate negotiations. As a result, the public rarely understands how policies are shaped or how critical decisions are made.”

He said Onobu’s nearly 1,000-page publication represented a significant contribution to Nigeria’s foreign policy literature, providing a comprehensive account of policy formulation, implementation and the challenges faced by diplomats representing the country abroad.

Igali added that the book would serve as an invaluable resource for scholars, policymakers and younger diplomats seeking to understand the inner workings of international relations and Nigeria’s role on the global stage.

He also called on serving and retired diplomats to emulate Onobu by documenting their experiences to preserve institutional memory and enrich national discourse on foreign policy.

“We hope this effort will inspire more diplomats to write and leave behind records that will guide future generations,” he said.

In his remarks, Onobu reflected on his career, which spanned from 1975 to 2015, describing it as both challenging and rewarding.

He paid tribute to several former foreign ministers he worked with, particularly Nwachukwu and Bolaji Akinyemi, whom he credited with shaping his professional outlook.

“Nwachukwu made a lasting impact on my life among all the ministers I worked with,” he said, recalling how the former minister retained experienced officers and fostered a culture of professionalism within the ministry.

He described Nwachukwu as one of the most active foreign ministers Nigeria has had, highlighting his commitment to mentoring officers and promoting excellence in service delivery.

Onobu also spoke about his experience working under Sule Lamido, whom he said assumed office at a critical period following Nigeria’s return to democratic rule in 1999.

“He (Lamido) was the first politician I worked with as a minister. He had a strong connection with the people and was deeply committed to Nigeria’s image,” Onobu said.

Lamido, in his speech, acknowledged he had a sound, cordial working relationship with Onobu during his tenure as foreign affairs minister.

The book launch attracted a distinguished audience comprising serving and retired diplomats, academics, and government officials, underscoring the enduring relevance of Nigeria’s foreign service in shaping the country’s global engagements.

The event also celebrated the distinguished diplomatic career of Onobu, whose book chronicles over five decades of service and offers rare insights into Nigeria’s foreign policy engagements, including the complexities of decision-making often shielded from public view.

As Nigeria navigates an increasingly complex global environment, stakeholders at the event emphasised the urgent need for structural reforms, improved funding, and merit-based appointments to reposition the country’s foreign service for greater effectiveness.

They said the establishment of a foreign service commission could mark a critical step towards rebuilding confidence in Nigeria’s diplomatic system and ensuring that the country was better represented on the global stage.