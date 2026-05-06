2027: APC Makes N4.45bn from Form Sales

• I’m aspiring because Ekiti North lacks quality representation, says Arise

•My decision to contest for Zamfara marks a new dawn, Shinkafi declares

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja





All Progressives Congress (APC) has so far realised over N4.45 billion from the sale of forms to aspirants for the 2027 general election, which is still ongoing.

According to the adjusted timetable and schedule of activities of the ruling party, the sale and submission of forms is scheduled to come to a close today, Wednesday, May 6, 2026.

The N4.45 billion came from aspirants seeking the tickets of the party for state and National Assembly seats. That was in addition to N200 million from President Bola Tinubu and Stanley Osifo, who purchased the presidential nomination forms.

While the presidential form was sold at the rate of N100 million, the governorship form was sold for N50 million.

At the moment, over 83 governorship aspirants from 28 states are seeking the tickets of the party in the forthcoming elections.

There are indications that the number of aspirants and the amount may increase before the sale of forms closes today.

Meanwhile, a senatorial aspirant from Ekiti North Senatorial District, Senator Ayo Arise, said he was seeking a return to the senate because the people lacked quality representation in Senator Cyril Fasuyi.

Arise said there was also a call to duty from his people because they had been expressing some nostalgic feelings — not only about his representation when he was in the senate, but also the achievements.

Arise explained that among his achievements during his time in Senate was the Federal University, Oye Ekiti, that he was able to attract to his senatorial district.

He said he felt he could still add more value, hence, his decision to contest again.

On the APC consensus arrangement, Arise stated that there was no way the party would justify the imposition of an aspirant, who had not attracted any dividends of democracy to his people.

He stated, “Well, it is part of our responsibility to educate the people. If those enjoying power now want to keep our people in perpetual darkness and underdevelopment, they can go ahead and manipulate the process. But it is very clear that we will not allow that to happen.

“We are going to deploy technology. We are ready for them, for after rigging exposure, because there is no other way, they want to justify imposing someone who, after three and a half years, cannot show one or two things done for the people.

“For me, I am in politics to change the lives of my people. If I don’t have any value to add, I will focus on my business and survive. I am convinced that without the intention to write results, they will not, the kind of things I am hearing.”

Another senatorial aspirant for Zamfara North Senatorial District, Dr. Sani Shinkafi, said his entrance into the race marked the beginning of a new era in his senatorial district because for over two to three decades—from 1999 to 2027—there had been no power shift.

Shinkafi added that the senate seat had been dominated by Anka/Maru (Ara Namoda axis), stressing that out of the four local governments that make up the district—Shinkafi, Kaura Namoda (Ara Namoda), Birnin Magaji, and Zurmi—his people are marginalised.

Shinkafi stated, “The people elected to represent us in the senate have not done much in terms of proper legislation. If you assess the 28 years of representation in the red chamber, fewer than 10 bills have been sponsored.

“In the three senatorial zones where we have universities, senators representing Zamfara North have not been able to attract any meaningful federal government projects to our zone—not even a single one.

“So, we feel that those who have occupied the office have not represented the good people of Zamfara North well. This is the time for change—a new beginning in the senatorial district. We are tired of political slavery, and it is time for us to break free from that political captivity.”

Shinkafi said he would not step down for any consensus aspirant.

He stated, “Let me explain the law. The provisions of the Electoral Act, 2026 are very clear on the mode of primaries and the modalities involved.

“When aspirants agree to consensus, then consensus is adopted. If there is no agreement, then direct primaries must be used. Direct primaries are the first option; if that fails, then consensus can be considered.

“As far as I am concerned, I am not ready for consensus. I am not ready to step down. I want to exercise my right as provided by the Electoral Act.”