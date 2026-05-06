PDP Decries Growing Insecurity in Katsina

Francis Sardauna in Katsina





The Katsina State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has expressed concern over what it described as the deteriorating state of security and education in the state.

The opposition party said the security situation in the state has worsened significantly in recent years, affecting livelihoods and threatening the safety of communities across the state.

Speaking at a thanksgiving ceremony organised by students in honour of Senator Yakubu Lado, the state PDP Chairman, Alhaji Nura Amadi Kurfi, said insecurity has undermined socio-economic activities of the state.

He said: “It is indeed not anything new to anybody in Katsina State that the situation in our state, particularly the two most important sectors of our life, the security and the education, are really in a deep shamble.

“It is a fact and a known fact that since the coming of APC government in Katsina State, things have continued to deteriorate, things have continued to go back.”

He argued that both security and the education sectors of the state required urgent and deliberate intervention, stressing that they formed the foundation of sustainable development in any society.

Kurfi contrasted the current situation with what he termed the “16 golden years” of PDP administration in the state, maintaining that significant progress recorded during that period has since been reversed.

He accused the present leadership of failing to sustain earlier gains, “resulting in years of developmental setbacks” across major sectors in the state.