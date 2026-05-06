2027 Realignment Ongoing as 3 Senators, 18 Reps Quit ADC, NNPP for NDC, APC, LP

Sunday Aborisade and Juliet Akoje in Abuja





Cracks within the African Democratic Congress (ADC) widened yesterday as three prominent senators, namely Enyinnaya Abaribe, Victor Umeh, and Rufai Hanga,formally dumped the party, citing intractable leadership and legal disputes that have eroded its viability ahead of the 2027 general election.

Their defections, announced on the floor of the Senate through separate letters addressed to Senate President Godswill Akpabio, marked a significant blow to the ADC, which has struggled in recent months to maintain cohesion amid internal wrangling over leadership legitimacy and control of party structures.

At the same time, 18 members of the ADC in the House of Representatives formally announced their resignation from the party, with 17 crossing over to the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and one defecting to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Abaribe, who represents Abia South, defected to the Labour Party, while Umeh, senator for Anambra Central, moved to the relatively new Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC).

Both lawmakers attributed their decisions to what they described as a “protracted and destabilising crisis” within the ADC, worsened by multiple court cases challenging the party’s leadership.

In his letter, Abaribe noted that the internal disputes had created uncertainty about the party’s future, making it “unsafe and politically risky” for any serious contender preparing for the next electoral cycle.

Umeh echoed similar concerns, stressing that unresolved litigation had paralysed the party’s ability to function effectively as a credible political platform.

On his part, the Senate Minority Whip, Rufai Hanga, also announced his defection from the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) to the NDC, a development that further boosted the profile of the emerging party.

With the latest defections, the NDC has increased its representation in the senate from one to three members.

Its founding figure, Seriake Dickson, who represents Bayelsa West, had earlier joined the party on March 31 in a dramatic political shift that saw nine senators move into the ADC at the time.

The NDC gradual rise reflected a broader pattern of political fluidity in Nigeria’s upper legislative chamber, where alliances are increasingly shaped by strategic calculations ahead of 2027.

With the latest defections, the composition of the 10th Senate has shifted significantly.

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) maintains a dominant position with 88 seats, consolidating its control over legislative proceedings.

The ADC representation has dropped to eight senators, while the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) holds four seats.

The NDC now has three senators, while the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and Accord Party retain one seat each. In total, 105 of the 109 Senate seats are currently occupied.

The four vacant seats—Enugu North, Nasarawa North, Rivers South East, and Ondo South—remain unfilled due to a combination of deaths and the appointment of a former senator to a permanent seat at the United Nations.

18 Reps Dump ADC for NDC, APC

Eighteen members of the ADC in the House of Representatives have formally announced their resignation from the party, with 17 crossing over to NDC and one defecting to the APC.

The lawmakers attributed their exit to a lingering internal crisis within the ADC, warning that the instability had significantly hampered their capacity to carry out their legislative duties effectively.

Chairman of the House Committee on Customs and Excise, Leke Abejide, spearheaded the lone defection to the APC.

Those who switched allegiance to the NDC included Yusuf Umar Datti (Kano), Uchenna Harrison Okonkwo (Anambra), Sani Adamu Wakil (Kano), Thaddius Attah Achef (Lagos), George Ozodinobi (Anambra), Obiageli Lilian Orogbu (Anambra) and Oluwaseun Sowumi (Lagos).

Also among the defectors were Peter Aniekwe (Anambra), Mukthar Umar Zakari (Kano), George Oluwande (Lagos), Murphy Omoruyi (Edo), Munachin Alozie (Abia), Emeka Idu (Anambra), Jessy-Okey Onuakalusi (Lagos), Peter Uzokwe (Anambra), Victor Afam Ogene (Anambra) and Abdulhakeem Kamilu Ado (Kano).

Further defections are anticipated in the coming days as political actors reposition ahead of the May 10 deadline set by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the submission of party membership registers in preparation for the 2027 general elections.

At plenary, Deputy Speaker, Benjamin Kalu, who presided over proceedings, urged the defecting lawmakers to maintain consistency, pointing out that several of them had only recently joined the ADC from other parties in April.

With this, however, the ADC representation in the House of Representatives has dwindled to just six members.