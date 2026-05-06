Boko Haram Attacks Force Fresh Chibok Displacement, KADA Seeks FG’s Mediation

• 100 houses destroyed, 50 people displaced in Mokwa disaster

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja and Laleye Dipo in Minna





Kibaku Area Development Association (KADA) has raised the alarm over a fresh wave of attacks by Boko Haram in Chibok communities of Borno State, warning that the escalating violence has triggered renewed displacement and deepened the humanitarian crisis in the area.

In a statement issued yesterday in Abuja, the Chibok community group called on the federal government, security agencies, and the international community to take urgent and decisive steps to halt the attacks, particularly in Kautikari town and neighbouring settlements.

The statement, jointly signed by KADA National President, Nkeki Mutah, and National General Secretary, Ayuba Chiroma, expressed grave concern over what the association described as coordinated and sustained assaults on vulnerable communities.

According to the group, the resurgence of violence has left residents living in constant fear, with many forced to abandon their homes in search of safety.

KADA stated that the situation in Kautikari and other Kibaku communities had deteriorated significantly in recent weeks, as repeated attacks has disrupted livelihoods, destroyed property, and heightened insecurity.

The association lamented that despite years of insurgency in the region, affected communities continued to suffer with limited protection and inadequate relief.

“The situation has become dire. These recurring attacks have not only displaced our people but have also crippled economic activities and worsened the humanitarian conditions in the area,” the statement said.

KADA stressed that the people of Chibok and surrounding communities had endured prolonged hardship, adding that the latest developments underscore the need for immediate government intervention.

The statement said, “KADA is calling on the federal government, security agencies, and the international community to act swiftly to halt these attacks and ensure the safe return of displaced residents.”

Mokwa Disaster:100 Houses Destroyed, 50 People Displaced

Not less than 100 houses were reportedly destroyed and no fewer than 50 people displaced as a result of last Sunday/Monday rainstorm that wreaked havoc in Mokwa town of Niger State.

The incident occurred almost one year after the town was ravaged by flood, leaving many people dead and property worth millions of naira lost.

The community is yet to recover from the 2025 flood disaster

Public Relations Officer of Niger State Emergency Management Agency, Dr Abdullahi Hussaini, told THISDAY that a three-year-old girl had been confirmed dead as a result of the incident while no fewer than 10 people were injured.

According to Hussani, the injured have been treated and discharged from different medical facilities in the town, with the chairman of the local government, Alhaji Abdullahi Muregi, picking up the bills.

He said those displaced were not in any IDP camp but, “They are staying with families and friends.”