They Call Him the MoneyMan, We Call Him an Inspiration: A Toast to Dr. Mike Adenuga Jr. @73

Biodun Bakare

Dr. Michael Ishola Adenuga stands as a titan of industry, a billionaire whose unique flair for business is matched only by his unparalleled track record of success. From the high-stakes world of Oil and Gas to the fast-paced realms of Banking and Telecommunications, he has not merely participated in the Nigerian economy—he has dominated it. A true “business guru,” his legacy is defined by a series of strategic victories across every major sector.

The foundation of his empire was laid early; at just 26, Adenuga hit his first million while managing family interests. His ascent was characterized by a rare combination of speed and precision, catapulting him into the elite ranks of the nation’s entrepreneurs by his early thirties. Every move he made was tactical, marked by an uncanny ability to identify and seize opportunities before they were visible to others.

Academic Roots and Early Conquests

Armed with an MBA from Pace University in the United States, Adenuga returned to Nigeria with a global perspective. By age 36, he already controlled two major financial institutions: Equitorial Trust Bank and Devcom Merchant Bank. Not content with banking alone, he pivoted toward the petroleum sector in his early forties, displaying the relentless tenacity of a “Bull” as he carved out a significant presence in the nation’s oil industry.

Ownership was only half the story; management was the other. Adenuga ensured his enterprises were run with surgical efficiency. Under his watchful eye, fledgling companies didn’t just grow—they evolved into market leaders in remarkably short timeframes, becoming case studies for excellence and operational discipline.

Visionary Choice

Renowned publisher Mike Awoyinka once noted that Adenuga’s trajectory was defined by a single, pivotal choice. While his parents envisioned a traditional path at the University of Ibadan, Adenuga harbored an “American Dream.” He secured admission to a U.S. university in secret, a move that eventually won his mother’s blessing. It was in America, under the tutelage of marketing experts like Professor West, that his intellectual and commercial instincts were sharpened, laying the groundwork for his future triumphs.

Revolutionising Telecommunications

The landscape of Nigerian telecommunications shifted forever in the early 2000s. While the NCC initially licensed operators like MTN and Airtel in 2001, the market was ripe for a local champion. By 2002, Globacom was licensed as the country’s Second National Operator. This paved the way for a unified licensing regime in 2007, which brought 3G technology and further competition to the Nigerian shores.

Adenuga’s entry into the GSM space was a masterclass in resilience. After an initial setback in the 2001 bidding process, he returned with a more ambitious vision. The result was Globacom, which remains the only major indigenous telecommunications firm in Nigeria—a homegrown giant that continues to outpace international competitors through sheer local insight and grit.

Legacy of Innovation

On August 29, 2003, Globacom (Glo) launched its services with a level of panache that stunned the industry. Since that day, the company has functioned as a catalyst for national empowerment. By prioritizing value-driven services, Glo has moved beyond being a mere service provider to becoming a vital engine for economic participation for millions of Nigerians. Over the last 22 years, Globacom has consistently acted as the industry’s pacesetter. Despite entering the market two years after its rivals, it notched an incredible list of “firsts”:

· Per-Second Billing: Breaking the industry standard of per-minute billing.

· Technological Leadership: First to implement 2.5G, 3G, and 4G LTE networks.

· Global Connectivity: Launching the GLO 1 submarine cable to revolutionize broadband speed.

· Modern Solutions: First to introduce Blackberry and advanced data roaming in Nigeria.

Cultural and Social Impact

Beyond the balance sheets, Adenuga has been a staunch patron of African arts. Through Glo, he has poured immense resources into Nollywood and Ghollywood, appointing iconic actors as brand ambassadors. By sponsoring major cultural festivals, the company has helped preserve and promote African heritage, ensuring that its corporate success translates into social pride.

Great Benefactor of Sports

The world of sports has also been a major beneficiary of the “Bull’s” generosity. For over a decade, Globacom was the lifeblood of Nigerian and Ghanaian football, sponsoring national teams, domestic leagues, and supporters’ clubs. Perhaps most notably, Adenuga’s sponsorship transformed the CAF Awards into a world-class gala celebrating the pinnacle of African footballing talent.

The scale of this support is staggering. Former Sports Minister Bala Ka’oje once highlighted that Globacom invested billions into the Nigeria Football Federation and the Premier League alone. This was not just business; it was a patriotic investment in the dreams of the youth.

Empowering the Next Generation

The commitment to sports extended into grassroots development through the Glo Soccer Academy. This initiative provided young athletes with elite training at the Dubai Soccer Academy and Manchester United’s facilities. Furthermore, by sponsoring English Premier League broadcasts on Supersport since 2013, Glo brought the excitement of global football into the homes of millions of fans across the continent.

Twenty-Three Years of Growth

As Globacom approaches its 23rd anniversary in August 2026, its impact on the telecom sector remains profound. From classic promotions like Glo Infinito to modern offerings like Berekete and Mega Data Packages, the company has consistently fought to lower the cost of connectivity, ensuring that Nigerians get the best possible value for their money.

Dr. Mike Adenuga Jr. (CON) is more than just a businessman; he is a national icon who reshaped the Nigerian corporate identity. By overcoming early obstacles to build the first indigenous GSM powerhouse and other top entities, he proved that local vision could conquer global challenges.

Happy Birthday “Chairman of Chairmen”.