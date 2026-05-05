Oborevwori Celebrates Madam Esther Ahon at 100

Omon-Julius Onabu in Asaba

Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, at the weekend joined thousands of the state citizens and other Nigerians to pay glowing tribute to Mrs. Yadd Esther Ahon on the occasion of her 100th birthday.

The governor described Madam Ahon as a truly blessed woman who is “an embodiment of calmness, kindness, discipline, and exemplary motherhood.”

He was represented by the Chairman of Ughelli North Local Government Area, Olorogun Jaro Egbo, during a thanksgiving service held at Bishop Agori-Iwe Memorial Anglican Church, Ovwodavwaren, Ughelli, last Saturday.

He noted that the centenarian’s life of dignity, humility, and moral rectitude stands as a profound inspiration to both present and future generations.

Oborevwori emphasised that Mrs. Ahon, who is the mother of his Chief Press Secretary, Sir Festus Ahon, deserves to be celebrated not only for attaining the remarkable milestone of longevity, but for the enduring values she represents, particularly her unwavering commitment to family, her role in raising responsible children, and her positive contributions to the community.

He pointed out that his administration accords high respect to senior citizens and remains committed to upholding their dignity and welfare.

Reflecting on the essence of honour, the governor remarked that beyond political accolades, the most revered title was that of “Okpakorere”, the community’s revered elder, stressing that such recognition was divinely conferred and not attained through contest or ambition.

Earlier in his sermon, the Venerable Oghomena Diakeleho-Edjere described Madam Ahon as a devout and God-fearing woman whose steadfast commitment to the church has been exemplary.

He highlighted her punctuality, consistency, and active participation in church life, portraying her as a “living legend” who chooses to be celebrated during her lifetime.

The cleric offered prayers for continued strength and grace upon the centenarian, urging others to emulate her life of faith, service, and devotion.

Delivering a vote of thanks on behalf of the family, Mr. Moses Ahon, expressed profound gratitude to God for the rare and historic milestone, noting that their mother, the matriarch of the Ahon family, was the first in the family to attain the age of 100.

He described the occasion as a moment of immense pride and collective joy for the Ahon family and the wider community.

Moses also appreciated the presence of dignitaries and well-wishers, with special acknowledgment of top government functionaries, royal fathers, and captains of industry.

The centenary celebration was marked by solemn thanksgiving, heartfelt prayers, and glowing tributes to a life widely regarded as impactful and worthy of emulation.

A colourful reception followed the Christian thanksgiving service, where the centenarian, joined by her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, other family members, and guests, ceremonially cut her birthday cake in a joyous culmination of the celebration.

Among government functionaries and other dignitaries at the twin event were the Commissioner for Works (Rural Roads) and Public Information, Mr. Charles Aniagwu; the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Delta State, Sir Festus Ahon; the Director-General, Delta State Contributory Health Commission, Dr Isaac Akpoveta; the Chief of Staff, Government House, Hon Prince Johnson Erijo; Communication Manager, Mr. Jackson Ekwugum; the Permanent Secretary, Government House, Mr. Victor Udi; and royal fathers, including the Okobaro of Ughievwen Kingdom, HRM Dr Matthew Ediri Egbi, Owahwa II; the Queen of the Okobaro; the Queen of the Odiologbo of Irri kingdom, and the Odiologbo of Irri Kingdom, HRM Simon Odhomo, Igbogidi I.