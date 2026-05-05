NEMSA, NERC Collaborate on Safety Enforcement  in Power Sector

The Nigerian Electricity Management Services Agency (NEMSA) and the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) have reaffirmed their commitment to stronger institutional collaboration aimed at enhancing safety oversight, regulatory compliance, and technical standardisation across the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI).

Both organisations made the commitment when the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of NEMSA and Chief Electrical Inspector of the Federation, Olusegun Adesayo, visited the leadership of NERC in Abuja.

The high-level engagement centred on deepening cooperation in critical areas including electrical safety enforcement, technical inspection, certification of installations, metering compliance, infrastructure monitoring, and coordinated regulatory oversight across the generation, transmission, distribution, and end-user segments of the power value chain.

Speaking during the visit, Adesayo emphasised that stronger synergy between both institutions is essential to addressing persistent safety challenges within the sector, including electrical accidents, substandard installations, equipment failures, and non-compliance with approved technical regulations.

In his response, the Chairman of the NERC, Musiliu Oseni, welcomed the initiative and reaffirmed the commission’s readiness to work closely with NEMSA in advancing sector reforms, strengthening safety enforcement, and improving overall sector performance.

He noted that the ongoing reforms in Nigeria’s electricity supply industry, particularly the decentralisation of regulatory responsibilities to sub-national entities under the Electricity Act, make inter-agency coordination even more imperative to maintaining uniform technical standards across the country.