Gov Adeleke Reaffirms Commitment to State Industrialisation

• Directs strict enforcement of 45 days for processing of C-of-O

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo





Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State has reaffirmed the commitment of his administration to the industrialization of Osun State using a public-private-partnership model.

Addressing a group of Chinese investors who are setting up factories around Ile Ife, the governor said the state government deliberately enforced the ease of doing business from 2022 to date to facilitate inflow of investors and industrialists, locally and internationally.

According to the governor, tax payments and administration were harmonised to remove multiple taxation on businesses, a policy he said reduced the burden on small businesses across the state.

“The state government also digitised the tax payment system alongside deployment of technology for a one stop shop for investors”, the governor noted, adding “we upgraded the state investment agency to speed up responses and services to investors.

“We remove bureaucratic bottlenecks in securing business permits. From the Ministry of Commerce and Industry to the Ministry of Land, a strict timeline is enforced to attend to businessmen and citizens alike.

“Our free trade zones neglected for more than twelve years are back on stream. We encourage foreign investors to join other investors who are already securing spaces at the free trade zone. Several companies are already taking positions in the zone.

“We pioneered the 45 day window for the processing of certificates of occupancy. Huge successes are recorded in this area. I have received calls from state clients and residents who have gotten their C-of-O within the stipulated timeframe.

“I am hereby directing that there should be no slowing down on the implementation drive. As much as I commend the ministry of land for doing a good job in the land reform sector, I task the management of the ministry never to slow down. The 45-day window must be sustained.

“Any business client experiencing any delay should directly launch complaints at the office of the Commissioner for Commerce, Commissioner for Land and as a last resort, directly to my office. We are committed to industrialising Osun under a PPP arrangement.“

The governor commended the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, the Owa Obokun of Ijeshaland, Oba Adesuyi Haastrup and other royal fathers for their relentless push to drive investors into Osun state, noting “we deeply appreciate their passion and committment to the industrialization of our dear state”.

Speaking earlier, the leader of the Chinese Prodigy Group of Companies, Mr. Chi, said his company is seeking to expand to Osun state after presence in six other states of the Federation.

According to him, the prodigy is a group of companies producing doors of various models, bolts, nuts and gums, assuring the governor that the firm is ready to build the factory once the land issue is resolved.

“We are committed to setting up our factory here in Osun. We will talk to our partners about opportunities presented by the Free Trade Zone. We are glad with the investment environment”, the leader of the 10-man delegation said.