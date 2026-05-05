  • Tuesday, 5th May, 2026

Court Set to Hear Suit Challenging Ogoriba Emergence  as Bayelsà APC Chairman

Nigeria | 4 seconds ago

Olusegun Samuel in Yenagoa

There is a growing tension among APC faithful, the newly consensus delegates and executives of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Bayelsa State as the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, is set to begin proceeedings in a lawwsuit challenging the consensus emergence of Walman Ogoriba as Chairman of the party.

A founding member and chieftain of the  party in State, Dr. Godwin Dressman Sidi, has taken legal actions against the state executive of the party led by Ogoriba.

Sidi has filed a suit at the Federal High Court in Abuja challenging what he described as undemocratic conduct during the APC state congress held on March 3, 2026 at the Dr. Gabriel Okara Cultural Center in Yenagoa.

The plaintiff is seeking redress over what he termed a violation of his fundamental rights in the conduct of the congress that produced the current state executive.

He also noted that there is an existing case before the same court concerning the process that led to the emergence of  Ogoriba-led executive which he described as unlawful.

Dr. Sidi has advised aspirants preparing for the party’s forthcoming primaries to take note of the pending court matter, warning that it could affect the exercise scheduled for May 2026.

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