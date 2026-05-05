ARREST OF A WILDLIFE TRAFFICKER

The authorities could do more to protect the environment

After spending five years running from the law, a notorious wildlife trafficker, Shamsideen Abubakar, has been apprehended in a joint enforcement operation by the National Environmental Standards and Regulations Enforcement Agency (NESREA), Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) and Wildlife Justice Commission (WJC). Previously declared wanted by the Federal High Court in Lagos, Abubakar had been on the run since September 2021 following a coordinated operation by the WJC and NCS that led to the arrest of his associates, Sunday Ebenyi and Salif Sandwidi. That operation also resulted in the seizure of 1,009.50 kilograms of pangolin scales in the Ikeja area of Lagos.

Wildlife trafficking is one of the most serious environmental and transnational crime challenges in Nigeria. The interception by the NCS of a consignment of more than 1,620 endangered birds at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos last August indicates that this age-old illicit trade is still alive and thriving. And it poses a huge threat to Nigeria’s biodiversity and security. The birds consisted of ringneck parakeet’s parrots and green and yellow fronted canaries. Transporting them legally to Kuwait would have required proper documentation and permit from the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES). But despite being a signatory to CITES treaty, Nigeria has over the years become a notorious hub and transit route for illegal wildlife trafficking.

There are legal procedures for moving birds or other biological resources from one country to another. And it is not a crime if done with the proper permits. For example, if a parrot species no longer exists in Kuwait but is found in Nigeria, Kuwait can apply to reintroduce it. The request is sent to the Federal Government of Nigeria through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, then to the Ministry of Environment, and finally to the Federal Department of Forestry, where the CITES desk is located. In-house scientists will assess the request, and if approved, the origin and destination of the birds are recorded, customs in both countries are informed, and the birds undergo health checks before being transported, according to the explanation by the Nigerian Conservation Foundation (NCF). Since no such process was followed, the intercepted birds were being smuggled out of Nigeria.

Wildlife crime is often underestimated by law enforcement officers who may see it as harmless. However, it is linked to other serious crimes, including insurgency and banditry. For instance, according to the NCF, an elephant tusk can sell for about $20,000, and certain rare birds for $40,000. With that kind of amount, armed groups can buy many AK-47 rifles, which cost around N1.5 million each. This shows how wildlife trafficking can directly fund violence. Tracing where these birds came from can also reveal areas where armed groups operate, since the birds are taken from the wild. Unfortunately, Nigeria is both a source and a transit country for wildlife trafficking.

The NCS has said the birds will be handed over to the National Parks Service (NPS) to prevent them from re-entering the illegal trade. Wildlife can be used sustainably, but it must follow legal procedures to avoid overexploitation. To regulate biodiversity conservation in Nigeria, we have the Endangered Species Act of 2004, which incorporates CITES principles, and the National Park Service Act. These are the main laws protecting these species. While the Ministry of Environment handles policy, enforcement is done by NESREA, an agency established to ensure a cleaner and healthier environment. It functions as a parastatal of the Federal Ministry of Environment and is responsible for enforcing environmental laws, regulations, and standards.

This is therefore not just a case about birds. It is about security, biodiversity conservation, and Nigeria’s international obligations. Authorities in Nigeria must take wildlife crime more seriously.