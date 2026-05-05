Alleged Coup Plot: Court Admits Video Evidence against Two Defendants

Alex Enumah in Abuja





A Federal High Court in Abuja has admitted in evidence video recordings wherein two of the six defendants undergoing trial for alleged plot to overthrow the President Bola Tinubu administration admitted knowledge of the offence.

The video recordings were contained in a hard disc tendered by the prosecution on Monday at the resumed trial of the six defendants.

Although, defence lawyers had raised objection against the admissibility of the video recordings on the grounds that their clients did not make the statements voluntarily, trial judge, Justice Joyce Abdulmalik, overruled them and subsequently ordered that the videos be played during the proceedings.

The judge stated that a trial-within-trial would be conducted to ascertain the voluntariness or otherwise of the statements.

When the video was played, two of the three defendants – retired Navy Captain Erasmus Ochegobia Victor and Inspector Ahmed Ibrahim, second and third defendants, respectively – were seen admitting to investigators of their awareness of the coup plot.

However, the first defendant, retired Major General Mohammed Ibrahim Gana, denied knowledge of the plot.

The first interview session shown was that of Gana, who said he retired from the Nigerian Army in 2010 as Chief of Defence Logistics and had since lived a quiet life.

The retired general, while maintaining that he had never been in any act of indiscipline or crime, admitted knowing the alleged mastermind of the plot, Colonel M. A. Ma’aji. He said he learnt Ma’aji had issues with his promotion, but did not know he was planning a coup.

Gana explained that if he was aware of the coup plot, he would have reported.

He said his name first came up in connection with the alleged plot in relation to a N2 million transfer, which investigators linked to him.

He also admitted sharing, via WhatsApp, a copy of the coup speech read by Joshua Dongayaro during an earlier coup in the country.

He also confessed sharing, through the same means, some messages containing anti-government rhetoric, but explained that he only forwarded the material as received and did not edit or originate it.

When confronted by investigators that the coup speech recovered from Ma’aji was tailored in line with the coup related speech he forwarded, he denied any knowledge.

Gana also denied allegations of conducting reconnaissance at the Presidential Villa, participating in efforts to raise funds, including claims of sourcing billions from a former governor.

During his own interrogation, the second defendant admitted knowing Ma’aji and being aware of the plot to overthrow the government, but did not report to any security agency because of his relationship with him (Ma’aji).

He said Ma’aji had complained about his stalled promotion and “out of anger, he said he wants to overthrow the system”.

The retired naval officer claimed he advised against such act and suggested that the officer consider retirement instead.

Victor admitted in the video that he was approached to render financial support, assist in raising funds for the plot or help them to acquire an apartment with an assurance of being offered an appointment when the coup succeeded.

The retired Navy Captain said he declined involvement in the plot, confirmed that he continued communication using a secure messaging platform, and acknowledged that coded language was used in discussions.

He insisted that he was not part of any operational arrangement and that he never rendered any assistance as requested by Ma’aji.

Victor said his relationship with Ma’aji beclouded his thoughts, adding that if there was no relationship between them, he would have reported to security agencies, like the Navy, which is his constituency.

The retired Navy Captain said he regretted his action of not reporting the plot.

Victor, who looked remorseful, expressed regret that he failed to report the plot to the appropriate authorities when he ought to and appealed for clemency.

He said, “I feel so bad that I find myself in this situation,” likening his situation to being at the wrong place at the wrong time.

Victor added, “I am pleading for clemency,” stating that the Almighty God Himself said he regretted creating man, but still continued to show man mercy.

He said if the government could grant amnesty to terrorists and bandits who had taken the lives of innocent souls, called them repentant and reintegrated them into the society, he also should be forgiven because he had served the country meritoriously in the Navy.

The third defendant, Police Inspector Ibrahim, who was attached to State House, told investigators he was initially approached to help facilitate Ma’aji’s promotion through contacts within government circles.

Ibrahim said discussions between him and Ma’aji later shifted from promotion matters to alleged plans to overthrow the government.

He admitted receiving between N1.4 million and N1.5 million and participating in reconnaissance operations around the Presidential Villa, including Aguda House.

He said he took photographs of some parts of the presidential villa, including the president’s residence and surrounding terrain, and discussed possible access routes.

The inspector further confirmed that coded terms, such as “fertiliser” and “farming”, were used during conversations to refer to funding and the alleged operation.

He maintained, however, that his involvement stemmed from misplaced judgment influenced by his relationship with the principal suspect.

Ibrahim said he merely played along with the alleged plotters because he knew it would be impossible for them to access the state house.

It was noted that at the beginning of every interview session, the investigators always explained to the defendants the rationale behind the audio-visual recording of the session, which they said was in line with the provisions of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA).

The investigators added that the recording was being done to ensure that the statements made by each of the defendants were voluntarily made and not under coercion, torture or promise of any favours.

They were also told that they had the right to remain silent if they chose not to say anything.

Hearing continues Tuesday.