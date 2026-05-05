ALAT at 9: Wema Bank Celebrates Nine Years of Redefining Digital Banking in Nigeria

Bennett Oghifo





Wema Bank Plc is celebrating the 9th anniversary of ALAT by Wema, Africa’s first fully digital bank, marking nine years of transforming how Nigerians experience banking.

Launched in 2017, ALAT by Wema was introduced as a bold response to the limitations of traditional banking, long queues, physical barriers, and slow processes.

By eliminating these constraints, Wema Bank redefined banking as a fully digital, instant, and accessible experience, enabling customers to open accounts, transact, and manage their finances seamlessly from anywhere.

Over the past nine years, ALAT has evolved beyond convenience into a comprehensive digital ecosystem designed to meet the changing needs of individuals, businesses, and a new generation of financially aware users.

From enabling structured savings through features like ALAT Goals to simplifying payments and expanding access to financial services, the platform has consistently delivered solutions that empower users and drive financial inclusion at scale.

This journey of continuous innovation has positioned ALAT not just as a digital banking product, but as a platform that adapts, grows, and evolves alongside its users.

To commemorate this milestone, Wema Bank has launched the ALAT at 9 campaign, a series of customer-focused activities, rewards, and interactive experiences designed to celebrate users while deepening engagement.

As part of the anniversary celebration, customers can access their personalized ALAT Wrapped, offering a simple, visual summary of their journey on the platform, which can be downloaded and shared across social media.

Customers can also participate in the 9 Features in 9 Days experience by engaging with a designated feature each day. Completing all nine activities unlocks rewards, encouraging consistent and active use of the platform.

In addition, customers who complete their 9th transaction at exactly 9:00am or 9:00pm will receive instant rewards.

The celebration also features the ALAT Evolution Jingle Challenge, inviting customers to create and submit the second verse of the ALAT jingle for a chance to win rewards.

Speaking on the milestone celebration, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Wema Bank, Moruf Oseni, said;

“ALAT at 9 is not just a celebration of time. It is a reflection of how far we have come and a clear indication of where we are going. Over the years, we have continued to evolve with our customers, building a platform that is not only functional but also engaging and rewarding.

“This campaign is designed to give back to our users while reinforcing our commitment to innovation and customer experience.”

Also commenting, Chief Digital Officer of Wema Bank, Olusegun Adeniyi, noted that the anniversary campaign was designed to merge everyday banking with meaningful engagement.

“With ALAT at 9, we are transforming routine banking into an interactive experience. By combining personalized insights, gamified missions, and real rewards, we are creating a platform that responds to users in a more dynamic and rewarding way. This reflects our vision to build a digital bank that is intuitive, adaptive, and centered around the customer,” he said.

The anniversary activities will run from May 2 to May 31stwith customers encouraged to log into the ALAT app to participate, complete tasks, and unlock rewards.

Existing customers can access the experience by updating the ALAT app via the Google Play Store or Apple App Store and signing in with their existing details.

New customers can download the app and get started in minutes to enjoy the full range of features and anniversary benefits.

With ALAT at 9, Wema Bank continues to reinforce its leadership in digital banking, delivering not just financial services, but a platform that continue to evolve with its users and reward them at every stage of their journey.