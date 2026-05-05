Adeola’s Emergence as APC Guber Choice Has Broken Ogun West Jinx, Says Minister

James Sowole in Abeokuta

The Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare, Dr Iziaq Salako, has said the emergence of the senator representing Ogun West, Solomon Adeola otherwise known as Yayi, as the All Progressives Congress (APC) Consensus Candidate for 2027 gubernatorial election, has broken the jinx of lack of unity in the area.

He said the move has set the stage for the senatorial district to produce the governor of Ogun State in 2027 after over five decades of creating the state.

Salako stated this while addressing journalists at the end of a solidarity parade and convergence organised by a coalition of APC Yewa North support groups, including the City Boy Movement, Caucus 7202, and Ogun West Assembly.

He noted that since the creation of Ogun State on February 3, 1976, Ogun West had not produced a governor, describing Adeola’s emergence as a welcome development.

The support groups moved through major parts of Ayetoro, expressing their readiness to work together to secure victory for the APC in the 2027 elections.

Salako, who convened the programme, said the rally was organised to celebrate Adeola’s emergence and to show support for the re-election of President Bola Tinubu.

“We are to celebrate and rejoice in the choice of Senator Adeola as the gubernatorial consensus candidate of the APC in Ogun State. This is the first time a person from Ogun West will be unanimously endorsed as a consensus governorship candidate.

“Our sincere appreciation goes to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Governor Dapo Abiodun for the pivotal and leadership roles they played in ensuring a rancour-free consensus arrangement.

“This solidarity parade is to demonstrate the readiness of our dear party in Yewa North Local Government to embark massive grassroots mobilisation for the reelection of President Tinubu and the electoral victory of Senator Adeola in the February, 2027 governorship poll.

“The APC administration both at the national and state levels have prioritized development of Ogun West. The party has also helped the senatorial district to break the jinx of over five decades. We appreciate the PBAT and DA for standing by Ogun West. I want to also thank former governors Ibikunle Amosun and Gbenga Daniel for supporting Yayi,” he said.