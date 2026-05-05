ADC Not ‘Special Purpose Vehicle’ for Ambitious Politicians, Abdullahi Declares

• Faction holds presidential primary May 24, warns against parallel congresses

Funmi Ogundare in Lagos and Sunday Aborisade in Abuja





The National Publicity Secretary of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Bolaji Abdullahi, yesterday, stated that the party would not serve as a “special purpose vehicle” for politicians seeking easy platforms to contest elections.

He, however, stressed that only aspirants committed to the party’s ideology and policy direction would be accommodated.

Speaking in an interview on PrimeTime Arise TV, Abdullahi noted that the ADC was repositioning itself as a serious political alternative built on clear governance ideas, rather than a coalition of convenience.

He revealed that the party had established a manifesto committee that worked for several months to develop a comprehensive policy document outlining its positions on critical national issues.

According to him, “The party’s manifesto addresses key areas such as fuel subsidy, national security, and governance reforms.”

He added that any aspirant seeking to run on the ADC platform must demonstrate a clear understanding of these policy positions.

Abdullahi criticised some political figures for showing interest in the party without aligning with its ideological foundation, noting that such individuals were primarily interested in securing party tickets rather than contributing to nation-building.

He also dismissed suggestions that recent developments within opposition circles had weakened the ADC chances ahead of the 2027 general election, describing the situation as a temporary setback.

“We are recalibrating and will come back stronger,” he said, maintaining that the party remained committed to building a credible opposition capable of challenging the status quo.

On the possibility of a three-horse race in the next presidential election, Abdullahi argued that electoral success could not be predicated solely on past performance, insisting that the dynamics of future contests would depend on preparation, structure, and voter engagement.

Meanwhile, the National Executive Committee (NEC) of a faction of the ADC, backed by the party’s 2023 presidential candidate, Dumebi Kachikwu, has announced May 24, 2026, as the date for its special convention and presidential primary, ahead of the 2027 general election.

In an official notice in Abuja, the faction, said the timetable for its non-elective congresses and special convention was in strict compliance with its constitution, the provisions of the Electoral Act, and a recent judgment of the Federal High Court, Abuja.

The notice was signed by the Chairman of State Chairmen, Kingsley Temitope Ogga.

According to the schedule released by faction’s NEC, ward and Local Government Area (LGA) non-elective congresses would hold nationwide on May 7, followed by state congresses on May 8, while the presidential primary would take place during a special convention on May 24.

The notice stressed that all processes must be conducted strictly through the recognised structures of its NEC, warning members and stakeholders against engaging with any parallel or unauthorised groups.

It declared that any congress, convention, or primary election organised outside the NEC’s authority, particularly by caretaker committees or factions not recognised by the party, would be deemed “null, void, and legally ineffective.”

Ogga further emphasised that only delegates, nominations, and outcomes produced through NEC-approved processes would be valid and binding for the 2027 elections.