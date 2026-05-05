Aondoakaa is Benue PDP Guber Candidate

George Okoh in Makurdi





A former Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Michael Aondoakaa (SAN), has emerged the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) consensus governorship candidate in Benue State for the 2027 elections.

Aondoakaa secured the ticket in Makurdi following a consensus process in which 10 other aspirants stepped down and unanimously endorsed his candidacy.

Sources within the party revealed that the consensus process followed weeks of consultations involving extensive deliberations among party leaders and key stakeholders.

Prominent figures who facilitated the process included the immediate past governor of the state, Mr Samuel Ortom, and Senate Minority Leader Senator Abba Moro.

Others were the PDP State Chairman, Mr Ezekiel Adaji, members of the State Executive Committee, and the PDP State Assembly caucus as well as influential blocs such as the G-14 and G-9.

The decision was formally ratified by all aspirants, each of whom affirmed the credibility of the process and pledged support for Aondoakaa.

Although a former Commissioner for Education, Prof. Dennis Ityavyar, said he had reservations over zoning, however, accepted the outcome of the process, saying it was in the interest of party unity.

Another aspirant, Mr Dominic Ucha, a two-term member of the Benue House of Assembly, congratulated Aondoakaa and pledged full support towards securing victory in 2027.