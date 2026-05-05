2027: Katsina Students Purchase N21m PDP Guber Forms for Senator Yakubu Lado

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

A coalition of students from Katsina State has purchased a N21 million expression of interest and nomination forms of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for Senator Yakubu Lado to contest the 2027 governorship election in Katsina State.

The students formally presented the forms to Lado yesterday in Katsina, saying their decision was informed by his record in public service and unwavering commitment to education in the state.

Drawn from across the tertiary institutions within and outside Katsina State, the students are beneficiaries of Senator Yakubu Lado scholarship scheme through his Lado Development Foundation.

Presenting the forms to Lado at a thanksgiving ceremony organised by the students in his honour, Chairman of the National Association of Universities Students, Katsina chapter, Musa Ibrahim Daudawa, described Lado’s interventions in education as unprecedented.

He said the purchase of the expression of interest and nomination forms for Lado was a token of appreciation for what he termed a lasting legacy of service to humanity, noting that the impact of the senator’s interventions would continue to be felt for generations.

He highlighted Lado’s quiet but impactful contributions to the academic advancement of “countless underprivileged” students to complete their studies in different tertiary institutions across Katsina State and beyond.

Daudawa said: “He (Lado) did not ask for cameras, he did not ask for praise. He only asked that our students go to school. Because of his efforts, many students who would have dropped out are now graduates.

“Many families who had lost hope now have hope again. We gathered here today to honour you because you honoured us. You invested in our education, touched many lives, and changed many stories.”