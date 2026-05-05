A REWARD FOR LOYALTY

The appointment of Uba Sani as renewed hope ambassador for the party’s outreach demonstrates the President’s confidence in him, reckons SHEHU ABUBAKAR

Governor Uba Sani’s steady ascent within Nigeria’s political landscape is neither accidental nor cosmetic, it is a product of deliberate leadership, tested loyalty, and a governance style that has begun to resonate beyond Kaduna State. His recent appointment by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as Renewed Hope Ambassador Deputy Director-General for the All Progressives Congress outreach, engagement, and mobilisation is a political gesture, and strategic endorsement that speaks volumes about his growing relevance in national politics.

At a time when the ruling party is recalibrating ahead of the 2027 general elections, such a role demands more than administrative competence. It requires political intelligence, grassroots credibility, and the ability to unify diverse interests within a complex national framework. In Uba Sani, the president appears to have found a figure who embodies these attributes.

In Nigeria’s fluid political environment, loyalty is often proclaimed but rarely sustained under pressure. Uba Sani, however, has distinguished himself as a consistent ally of President Tinubu, both in moments of political contestation and governance challenges. His loyalty is not the loud, performative type that dominates headlines; rather, it is measured, strategic, and anchored in a shared ideological direction.

This consistency has not gone unnoticed. President Tinubu’s decision to entrust him with a central role in shaping the APC’s outreach architecture suggests a deep level of confidence, not just in Sani’s allegiance, but in his capacity to translate party vision into tangible public engagement.

The timing of the appointment is equally significant. Coming shortly after the release of the 2027 general elections timetable by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), it underscores the urgency with which the APC is approaching the next electoral cycle. Preparation, as the president noted, is critical, and Uba Sani is now positioned at the heart of that preparation.

What makes Uba Sani’s rising profile particularly compelling is that it is grounded in governance outcomes rather than mere political maneuvering. Since assuming office as governor of Kaduna State in 2023, he has pursued a reform-oriented agenda that prioritises security, economic revitalisation, and institutional efficiency.

Kaduna, once plagued by deep-seated insecurity and socio-economic fragmentation, has witnessed notable shifts under his leadership. Through a combination of kinetic and non-kinetic strategies, including the establishment of military bases, community peace dialogues, and reintegration programmes, the state has begun to reclaim stability in previously volatile areas.

These efforts have not only restored confidence among citizens but also repositioned Kaduna as a viable destination for investment. By facilitating over $700 million in investments across key sectors, Sani has demonstrated an understanding of the symbiotic relationship between security and economic growth.

Such governance achievements enhance his credibility within the APC and make him a persuasive advocate for the party’s “Renewed Hope” agenda. After all, political messaging is most effective when it is backed by demonstrable results.

One of the enduring challenges for political parties in Nigeria is the gap between policy articulation and public understanding. Complex reforms are often poorly communicated, leading to skepticism and resistance among citizens. Uba Sani’s new role directly addresses this gap.

As Deputy Director-General for outreach and mobilisation, his mandate goes beyond traditional campaign activities. He is expected to “galvanise, promote and disseminate” the party’s programmes, ensuring that citizens not only hear about government initiatives but also understand their purpose and impact.

This is where his political sagacity becomes crucial. Sani has shown an ability to engage diverse constituencies, from rural farmers to urban professionals, using language and approaches that resonate with each group. His emphasis on inclusive governance, particularly through financial inclusion programmes and social protection schemes, reflects a nuanced understanding of Nigeria’s socio-economic dynamics.

By opening over 2.5 million bank accounts for previously unbanked citizens and deploying targeted financial support to vulnerable groups, his administration has created a template for people-centered governance. These are the kinds of stories that can strengthen public confidence in the APC when effectively communicated.

Within the APC’s broader political architecture, Uba Sani’s appointment signals a shift toward more structured and coordinated mobilisation efforts. The party is clearly moving away from ad-hoc campaign strategies toward a more institutionalised approach that prioritises data, communication, and grassroots engagement.

Sani’s role will involve close collaboration with party leadership, including the national chairman, to ensure harmony and inclusiveness across all levels. This is no small task in a party as expansive and diverse as the APC, where internal dynamics can often be as challenging as external opposition.

Yet, his track record suggests he is well-suited for the assignment. His ability to build consensus, manage competing interests, and maintain focus on overarching goals positions him as a stabilising force within the party.

At the heart of this development is a simple but powerful concept: trust. President Tinubu’s confidence in Uba Sani is not merely a function of political alignment; it is rooted in a belief that Sani can deliver results in a role that is critical to the party’s future.

Trust, in politics, is both earned and tested. For Sani, this appointment represents an opportunity to further solidify his standing, not just within the APC, but on the national stage. Success in this role could elevate him from a respected state governor to a key architect of the party’s national strategy.

As Nigeria approaches another electoral cycle, the importance of effective leadership within political parties cannot be overstated. The APC’s decision to position Uba Sani at the forefront of its outreach and mobilisation efforts reflects a recognition of his capabilities.

Beyond the immediate political calculations, his rise also offers a broader lesson about leadership in contemporary Nigeria. It underscores the value of combining loyalty with performance, and political acumen with governance competence.

In a landscape often defined by noise and theatrics, Uba Sani’s approach stands out for its quiet effectiveness. And as his profile continues to rise, it is increasingly clear that his influence will extend far beyond Kaduna State, shaping not just the fortunes of his party, but the trajectory of Nigeria’s evolving democracy.

Abubakar writes from Kaduna State