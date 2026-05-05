A CSR Journey Where Innovation Meets Humanity and Communities Feel the Difference

Bennett Oghifo

While there has been a recent spike in the popularity of CSR strategies, evidence of businesses’ concern for society and social responsibility can be traced back to practices dating to the Industrial Revolution.

In the mid-to-late 1800s, there was growing concern among industrialists about workers’ well-being and productivity, while criticisms of the emerging factory system, working conditions, and women’s and children’s labour were being brought to light, especially in the United States.

This notion first gained traction in the 1950s when companies started to view themselves as stakeholders in society. Organisations recognised that they had a duty beyond simply maximising profits, and the idea of CSR was born.

While rooted in earlier industrial paternalism, the formal concept emerged in 1953 when Howard Bowen published ‘Social Responsibilities of the Businessman,’ urging companies to align actions with societal welfare.

However, it wasn’t until the 1970s that CSR began to take flight in the United States. In 1971, the concept of the ‘social contract’ between businesses and society was introduced by the Committee for Economic Development, and this brought forward the idea that companies function and exist because of public consent, and therefore, there is an obligation to contribute to the needs of society.

By the 1980s, early CSR continued to evolve as more organisations began incorporating social activities into their business plans and also to stakeholders’ engagements.

In Nigeria, the private sector is blazing the trail in CSR initiatives, pushing it beyond borders towards elevating communities and areas of operations through impactful projects, from organisations in diverse sectors of the economy.

In the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) industry, Rite Foods Limited has made a considerable impact through the donation of educational materials to 2,000 pupils in 10 schools across Lagos, Ogun State, and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, as part of its CSR initiative, in celebration of Children’s Day, marked annually on 27th May.

The educational materials donated to the schools include school bags and exercise books aimed at supporting pupils in underserved communities in their academic journey. This was during visits to schools in Ososa (Ijebu-Ode), Ogun State, and the Oworonshoki area of Lagos on May 28 and 29, respectively, to enhance learning standards.

But a remarkable CSR project experienced in the integrated energy sector in the country in 2025 was from JMG Limited, an electro-mechanical company, which proved that the true measure of corporate strength is not only found in megawatts generated or systems installed, but in lives improved.

Across Lagos and beyond, the company translated technical expertise into tangible human impact. From restoring power in a primary healthcare centre to supporting children battling cancer and autism, JMG’s CSR initiatives reflected a deeper corporate philosophy, one rooted in empathy, sustainability, and purposeful innovation.

It became a strategy at the core of its operation, and it is within this global evolution that its 2025 CSR journey finds deeper context.

At the heart of that philosophy is a clear belief articulated by Rabi Jammal, the Company’s Chief Commercial Officer: “At JMG, our approach to corporate responsibility is deeply human-centred. We believe businesses have a responsibility to apply innovation and technology in ways that directly improve lives, whether by empowering communities, protecting the environment, or ensuring healthcare facilities have reliable energy to save lives.”

That belief shaped every intervention in 2025. The year opened not only with technology installations, but with human connection.

JMG’s CSR team visited Bales of Mercy Orphanage, Compassionate Orphanage, and the Missionaries of Charity/Contemplative Gift of Mercy Home in Lagos. Food items, hygiene supplies, educational materials, and essential household provisions were delivered.

But what lingered long after the cartons were unpacked was not the volume of donations, but the smiles on the faces of the less privileged.

Employees sat with children, listened to their stories, shared meals, and played games. In those moments, corporate titles dissolved into human interaction. The encounters reinforced a profound truth: corporate presence can be as powerful as corporate provision.

For children whose futures depend heavily on collective support systems, such visits strengthened bonds and reaffirmed JMG’s long-standing commitment to vulnerable communities. It was a reminder that CSR is not only about infrastructure, but about inclusion.

On World Clean-Up Day 2025, executives and employees of the company stepped out of offices and into Gbagada, Lagos, addressing textile and fashion waste, one of the fastest-growing environmental concerns worldwide. Armed with gloves and collection bags, staff worked alongside community members to remove waste and raise awareness about responsible disposal and recycling.

The initiative aligned with the foremost organisation’s broader sustainability agenda, which includes solar installations at its headquarters and the deployment of renewable energy solutions across communities.

As Jammal emphasised: “Environmental responsibility begins with action. Sustainability cannot remain a policy statement; it must be visible, measurable, and shared.”

For residents of Gbagada, the clean-up symbolised something larger than a one-day exercise. It represented corporate accountability, a company willing to protect the very environment in which it operates.

Perhaps the most transformative intervention of the year came in the healthcare sector.

Across Nigeria, unreliable electricity continues to disrupt medical services. Vaccines risk spoilage, emergency procedures are delayed, and maternity wards operate under the constant anxiety of power failure.

Recognising this challenge, JMG installed a solar hybrid power system at the Agboyi-Ketu Primary Health Care Centre in Lagos.

Emergency care at the centre now runs uninterrupted, maternity services are conducted without fear of sudden darkness, vaccines remain preserved at stable temperatures, and diagnostic equipment functions consistently.

This initiative addresses the harrowing reality faced by healthcare facilities in Nigeria, where sudden power outages can jeopardise complex, life-saving procedures, such as a mother undergoing an emergency C-section or a patient on life support. By installing a robust solar solution, JMG ensures the centre operates with continuous, reliable electricity, transforming power from a luxury into a constant, fundamental resource required for human health.

The commissioning event was well-attended by representatives from the Lagos State Commissioners for Environment and Health, traditional leaders, and the company’s top management team.

In his remark, Jammal stated, “Healthcare reflects our belief that reliable power is a right, not a privilege. And energy access is essential to life, to health care and to human progress, so through this project and what we did last year in Bariga and hopefully following projects, reaffirms JMG’s commitment to a cleaner, greener and more sustainable future.”

The newly installed solar power solution, featuring a 10-kilowatt hybrid (KWH) inverter, 18 N-Type solar panels, and a high-capacity 20.48 KWH Lithium battery, guarantees the healthcare centre has access to clean, uninterrupted energy.

This constant supply is vital for supporting critical services, including emergency operations, immunisation storage, maternity care, and laboratory diagnostics, ensuring doctors and nurses can focus on healing without fear of a sudden blackout.

At the event, Otunba Francis Meshioye, OFR, President of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) and Executive Director of JMG Limited, highlighted that investing in community healthcare forms a core part of the company’s corporate social responsibility (CSR) strategy, building upon a similar successful donation to the Primary Healthcare Centre in Bariga, Lagos, in 2024.

Commending JMG’s efforts, the Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Health District 2, Dr. Dayo Lajide, called on other organisations to emulate the laudable gesture, recognising its alignment with the state government’s plan for quality healthcare delivery.

Similarly, the Director, Sanitation Services, Lagos State Ministry of Environment, Dr. Hassan Sanuth, noted that the reliance on renewable energy also significantly advances the state’s commitment to environmental sustainability and climate change mitigation.

Dr. Mariam Oshodi, the Medical Director of Ketu Primary Healthcare Centre, applauded JMG for the donation, noting that the initiative would immediately and significantly improve the reliability of services at the centre. This sentiment was echoed by the Executive Chairman of the Agboyi Ketu Local Council Development Area, Hon. Adetola Abubakar.

For Awodele Eniola Naomi, Chief Nursing Officer at the centre, the impact is deeply personal:

“The introduction of solar power has transformed our health centre. The light brings comfort and happiness to our patients, and the community response has been remarkable. We sincerely thank JMG for the immense support.”

This intervention demonstrates how JMG’s technical capabilities, particularly in hybrid and renewable energy systems, can directly reinforce public healthcare delivery. It bridged infrastructure gaps with sustainable solutions, creating a replicable model for healthcare electrification in underserved communities.

Consequently, CSR at JMG also extended to children facing life-threatening illnesses. By supporting cancer awareness initiatives and sponsoring the Foundation’s annual Basket of Love Christmas celebration, the company helped provide care kits, financial assistance, and emotional relief to children undergoing treatment.

The festive event, filled with music, gifts, and shared laughter, created space for joy in the midst of medical battles. For families navigating hospital corridors and treatment schedules, such moments offered psychological strength.

Korede Akindele, Chief Operating Officer of the Foundation, acknowledged the significance of the partnership:

“Having a partner like JMG strengthens our ability to fulfil our mission of ensuring uninterrupted access to care. This support is helping us improve access to both healthcare and education.”

Through this partnership, JMG reinforced its conviction that corporate responsibility must prioritise continuity of care for vulnerable families, not as seasonal charity, but as sustained commitment.

Its commitment to social inclusion found expression in its partnership with the Zeebah Foundation, a not-for-profit organisation supporting children diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder.

Through consistent financial contributions in 2025, the company enabled the Foundation to acquire therapeutic and learning tools that many families would otherwise struggle to afford. These tools enhance communication skills, behavioural therapy, and cognitive development critical areas in autism care.

Inclusion, in this context, is not symbolic, but structural. It is an investment in the long-term potential of children who deserve equal opportunity to learn, grow, and thrive.

The expertise of the foremost company in its sector spans power generation, electrical infrastructure, vertical transportation, cooling systems, air compressors, and clean energy solutions, including Lithion and Livfast inverter and battery systems.

Yet in 2025, what distinguished the company was not merely the breadth of its portfolio but the intentional application of that expertise for societal benefit.

As Jammal succinctly put it: “When innovation serves humanity, impact becomes inevitable.”

That philosophy connects every initiative from environmental stewardship and healthcare electrification to social inclusion and child welfare.

The organisation’s 2025 CSR journey is ultimately a story of alignment: aligning corporate capacity with community realities, innovation with empathy, and business growth with social progress.