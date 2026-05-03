Nigerian Army Confirms Arrest of Activist Who Goes Missing in Abuja After Releasing Video Criticising Troops’ Welfare

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Nigerian Army has confirmed that it arrested an Abuja-based social critic, Justice Mark Chidiebere, popularly known as Justice Crack, who was declared missing by his family after he released a video criticizing the army over the poor welfare of troops at the frontlines.

Chidiebere was last seen on Tuesday, April 28, 2026, after leaving home for what he told his wife was a meeting, shortly after receiving a phone call.

Since then, his phones have remained switched off, and repeated attempts by family members and associates to reach him have failed.

The development had raised concerns over the shrinking democratic and human rights spaces in Nigeria and deepened uncertainty around his whereabouts among relatives, friends and supporters.

His distraught wife, Theresa Chidiebere, expressed fear over the circumstances surrounding his sudden disappearance.

Theresa alleged that information available to her indicated that her husband was last seen at a military facility in Asokoro, Abuja, where he was reportedly subjected to harsh conditions.

“I was told he was taken to a military facility and treated in a way no human being deserves. If this is true, then something is terribly wrong. My husband is not a criminal,” she said.

The mother of two appealed to the federal government to intervene and ensure his safe return.

An activist, Peter Ogbudu, who also spoke at the briefing, said there were credible indications linking Chidiebere’s disappearance to his recent posts on social media.

These, he noted, include posts about the welfare of soldiers in Maiduguri and an incident in Dei-Dei, Abuja, involving a corps member reportedly shot by military personnel.

However, in an official statement signed by the Acting Director of Army Public Relations, Colonel Appolonia Anele, the Army said its attention was drawn to a social media post by Chidiebere where he highlighted complaints made by some soldiers regarding their feeding and general welfare.

The Army disclosed that while investigating the matter for possible breach of the Armed Forces’ Social Media Policy and spreading of misinformation, preliminary findings revealed that Chidiebere had engaged the soldiers in discussions that allegedly sought to incite discontent and subversion within the ranks.

“An example was a chat bothering on subversion, which Chidiebere had with the soldiers. It is important to state that a situation where civilians cultivate vulnerable personnel towards acts of subversion has far-reaching implications on discipline and national security,” the statement added.

The Army disclosed that Justice Chidiebere was arrested alongside the concerned soldiers for further investigation.

The statement added that while the soldiers remained in military custody, Chidiebere had been handed over to the relevant civil authorities for additional investigation and possible prosecution.