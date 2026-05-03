LASEPA Seals 40 Facilities Over Noise Pollution

Oluchi Chibuzor

Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA) has sealed over 40 facilities across the state as a result of non-compliance with the noise pollution law of the state.

Speaking at an inter-district essay competition for some selected secondary schools in Lagos, over the weekend, the General Manager, LASEPA, Babatunde Ajayi, who disclosed this affirmed the agency’s commitment to pursue compliance to noise pollution.

According to him, “The noise pollution problem we have in Lagos is something we have keenly addressed over the past few years. Currently, we have continued and sustained enforcement across board from religious houses to entertainment houses to event centres and to every other source of noise or congregation point in the state.

“In the past few days alone this week, we’ve sealed up to 40 facilities this week alone. And this is what we’ve done consistently every week. What we find, however, is that despite sustained enforcement, some people, very few, maybe up to less than 10% of this facility continue to make noise even after the sanctions. So we’re going ahead to seal them permanently if they continue not to follow the regulations.”

He however, urged Lagosians to understand the permissible noise levels in the state.

“But for the benefit of Lagosians, for school areas, you have the least amount of noise permissible. It’s about 35 decibels day and night. Then for residential areas, it’s 65 during the day and 55 at night. For mixed-use areas it’s a little higher, 65 during the day, 60 at night.

For commercial areas, it’s 70 during the day and 55 or 60 at night. And for industrial areas, it goes up to 85, 90 during the day. And then 70 at night for industrial areas.”

On her part, the Head, Noise Control Unit , LASEPA, Mrs. Abosede Natufe, charged the participating students to see this quiz as an advocacy outreach.

“They clearly have an understanding around noise regulation and pollution. So we expect them to go back to their schools and tell people about the issues they have debated here today,” she said.

For the winner of the year 2026 international noise awareness day (INAD), Ayodele Oluwanifemi of Alimosho Senior Grammar School, Education District 1, called for stricter compliance and enforcement of noise pollution laws across the country.