Lagos NLC, TUC Back Hamzat’s Governorship Bid

Bennett Oghifo

The Lagos State chapters of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) have declared their support for the governorship aspiration of the Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Obafemi Hamzat, ahead of the 2027 elections.

The endorsement, announced by the Chairperson of the NLC Lagos State Council, Agnes Funmi Sessi, and the Lagos State TUC leader, Abiodun Aladetan, was a significant boost for Hamzat’s candidacy, reflecting growing support from organised labour within the state.

This event occurred during the annual celebration of the 2026 World Labor Day, held at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena on Friday.

This development followed the earlier endorsements from key stakeholders within the All Progressives Congress (APC), including the Governance Advisory Council (GAC) and Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who publicly identified Hamzat as his preferred successor. The governor had described the decision as a consensus aimed at ensuring continuity in governance and sustained development in Lagos State.

Further backing has come from prominent party leaders, such as the APC State Chairman, Cornelius Ojelabi, and the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, as well as various interest groups, including the Association of Waste Managers of Nigeria (AWAMN).

It would be recalled that the NLC and TUC in Lagos State had previously endorsed the Sanwo-Olu/Hamzat ticket during the 2023 gubernatorial election, a partnership that culminated in their re-election for a second term.

Reacting to the growing wave of endorsements, Hamzat expressed appreciation to all supporters and reaffirmed his commitment to building on the achievements of the current administration and advancing the development of Lagos State with integrity, inclusiveness, and continuity.