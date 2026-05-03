Imansuagbon at 60: S’ Court Ruling on ADC Crisis Proves Democracy Can’t Be Silenced

Former Edo State governorship aspirant and chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Mr Kenneth Imansuagbon, has said Nigeria’s democracy, though challenged, remains resilient, attributing its survival since 1999 to the will of the people, the restraint of the military, and support from the international community.

Imansuagbon, who spoke during activities marking his 60th birthday, expressed concern over the state of the nation, lamenting a decline in security, unity, developmental growth, poverty, starvation and lack of patriotism compared to earlier decades.

He, however, thanked God for his life, noting that the milestone was more reflective than celebratory.

“If I am happy? No, but I am thankful to God for life. I am not happy about the state of the nation,” he said. “My early years in Nigeria were better in terms of security, food production, and infrastructural developmental. We must return to those days when people could travel freely and access quality education.”

Imansuagbon, popularly refered to the “rice man”, blamed Nigeria’s challenges on poor leadership, accusing many political actors of treating governance as a personal enterprise in enriching themselves and their cronies rather than the general interest the citizens.

According to him, “What we have are people who are not prepared to serve. They use politics as a business venture instead of a means to uplift humanity.”

Reflecting on Nigeria’s democratic journey, Imansuagbon said: “Since 1999, we have sustained democracy. It has not derailed largely due to the tenacity of Nigerians, the military remaining in the barracks, and support from the international community, despite citizens enduring the shenanigans of some members of the political class.”

On the recent Supreme Court judgment that set aside an earlier decision derecognising the David Mark-led leadership of the ADC, he described the ruling as a victory for democracy and the rule of law.

“Democracy and the rule of law can never be killed. The will of the people can never be destroyed when they speak,” he stated.

He added that the verdict provides stability for the party, saying: “The Supreme Court’s decision is a stabilising moment for the ADC. By restoring the David Mark-led executive and returning the matter to the Federal High Court, it offers clarity, reduces uncertainty, and rebuilds confidence among Nigerians.”

Speaking on his personal resolve at 60, Imansuagbon reaffirmed his commitment to Nigeria and humanity.

His words: “Turning 60 is symbolic and grateful for his mercies. It strengthens my resolve to continue advocating for justice, equity, and people-centred governance. The struggle for a better Nigeria is ongoing, and I remain fully engaged,” he said.