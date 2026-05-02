Opposition, Labour Demand Action as Tinubu Declares Hardship, Insecurity Emergency

*Atiku, Obi knock govt, NLC, TUC set agenda ahead of 2027

*States roll out support schemes amid mounting economic pressure

*NHRC warns workers at breaking point as fuel, living costs surge

Our Correspondents

President Bola Tinubu’s declaration of a national emergency on poverty and insecurity on May Day triggered a wave of demands from opposition leaders and organised labour for urgent, far-reaching reforms to address Nigeria’s deepening socio-economic challenges.

Tinubu, made the declaration yesterday in Abuja, in his address to the workers and labour unions during the 2026 May Day celebrations.



This was as the two Labour centres in the country, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) insisted that they will only cooperate with any party that commits to their charter of demands on workers welfare especially security, free education, public healthcare among others as the 2027 elections draw near.



In their May Day messages, opposition leaders like Peter Obi called for choosing of leaders based on competence while David Mark, leader of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) promised a living wage for workers should his party take over power and former Vice President Atiku Abubakar knocked President Tinubu’s government for making life difficult for workers through inept leadership.The President, who was represented by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume, aligned his message with the global May Day theme on the Decent Work Agenda championed by the International Labour Organisation that there cannot be decent work where workers fear for their lives or where wages cannot feed a family aligning.

Tinubu admitted that insecurity and poverty constituted “significant obstacles” but insisted his administration was tackling both with urgency.



He referenced the launch of the Community Protection Guards Initiative, where over 45,000 young Nigerians were recruited to secure communities as one of the measures to address insecurity.

The President also highlighted a raft of economic and social interventions under his Renewed Hope Agenda, including expanded cash transfers reaching 15 million vulnerable households and lifting an estimated 7.5 million Nigerians out of poverty.

Tinubu added that legacy projects such as the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway and the Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano Gas Pipeline had generated over 600,000 jobs.



He said workers’ welfare was paramount for his administration, which has implemented a new national minimum wage, cleared pension arrears, and reintroduced gratuity payments from January 2026.

He stated that over 800,000 informal sector workers had been enrolled in the micro pension scheme, while small businesses continued to benefit from a N200 billion MSME support fund.

Tinubu said: “There cannot be decent work where workers fear for their lives, where wages cannot feed a family, or where insecurity disrupts farms, factories, markets, and other economic activities. These hydra-headed challenges, the government notes, have been treated as a national emergency due to their impact on productivity, livelihoods, and the confidence of both workers and employers.



“The administration also acknowledged that insecurity and poverty remain major obstacles to building a peaceful Nigeria where citizens can “sleep with their eyes closed,” and to achieving the Decent Work Agenda as envisioned by the International Labour Organisation.”

Tinubu affirmed that the agenda was not merely an international framework but a national imperative, aligned with the vision of a country where hard work is rewarded, opportunities are accessible without discrimination, and every citizen can reach their full potential.



He assured labour unions that despite the challenges, the government would not relent in its efforts, as it is confronting the issues through deliberate, coordinated, and sustained actions, backed by targeted policies and the resilience of security personnel—some of whom have paid the ultimate price in the line of duty.

The President appealed to the NLC and the TUC to sustain dialogue and restraint in industrial disputes.

“Strike should be the last resort, not the first,” he said, urging collaboration to achieve lasting reforms.

Tinubu also extolled security forces for their sacrifices, which guaranteed economic activities, linking improved safety directly to job creation and national growth.



He reaffirmed his administration’s commitment, noting Nigeria remained on course to defeat insecurity and reduce poverty, promising a future where “decent work is not a privilege for a few, but a reality for all.”

Tinubu further explained that the federal government has adopted a multi-dimensional approach to mitigate poverty by developing policies focused on job creation, economic diversification and social protection.



He said: “Through targeted interventions in agriculture, small and medium enterprises, infrastructure development, and skill acquisition, we are laying a solid foundation for inclusive growth. These are evident in the government’s key 2024-2026 interventions and initiatives, namely the National Agricultural Growth Scheme-Agro-pocket (NAGS-AP), the Dry Season Farming Schemes, the Mechanisation Drives, the Post-Harvest Management, the Financial Inclusion and support, anchored in the Bank of Agriculture, the Security for Farmers through the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) deployment of 10,000 Agro-Rangers to 19 states to protect farmers and farm produce from banditry, among others.



“To you our dear workers, I say this clearly; your welfare remains a priority. We are committed to improving working conditions, promoting fair wages, and ensuring that every Nigerian worker enjoys dignity, safety and equal opportunity in the workplace; hence, the recent reactivation of the payment of gratuity to Nigerian workers with effect from January 2026.

“As I proceed, let me pause to acknowledge a truth that we must not ignore; insecurity and poverty remain significant obstacles to achieving a peaceful Nigeria where the citizens can sleep with their two eyes closed and ultimately achieve the Decent Work Agenda as envisioned by the International Labour Organisation (ILO).



“To us as a government, the Decent Work Agenda is not just an international framework, it is a national imperative as it aligns with our national priorities, as well as a vision of a Nigeria where hard work is rewarded, where opportunities devoid of all forms of discrimination are accessible, and where every citizen can attain their full potential,” he added.



President Tinubu said that government has launched the Community Protection Guards Initiative in partnership with State governments to further support the already existing legal and institutional security frameworks.

Speaking on job creation efforts, Tinubu said the federal government has directly created over 600,000 jobs for engineers, artisans, and labourers through the development of various infrastructures such as the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway, the Sokoto-Badagry Superhighway, and the Ajaokuta-Kaduna- Kano Gas pipeline.



He also said that the Presidential CNG Initiative has converted over 100,000 commercial vehicles, cutting transportation costs for workers by 40 percent, while N200 billion MSME intervention Fund has kept over 1 million small business afloat, protecting jobs in the informal economy.



In a joint May Day speech, delivered by the presidents of the NLC, Joe Ajaero and TUC, Festus Osifo, expressed concern over the level of insecurity and soaring inflation in the country.

They said they are setting an agenda for politicians ahead of the 2027General election insisting that any candidate or party that refuses to commit to workers rights and keys issues like security, free education, public healthcare will not receive support of the workers.



They lamented that many recent policies appear “to have achieved narrow technical targets at the expense of the Nigerian worker, the domestic producer, and the long-term development of the nation”.

According to the Labour movement, the challenge lies in the structural weakness in the economy; one that produces Paper growth without jobs, stability without prosperity, and reform without relief.



“Macroeconomic stability, we must emphasize, cannot be reduced to inflation rates, exchange rates, or capital inflows alone. True stability is reflected in secure jobs, rising wages, thriving local industries, and a government capable of providing essential services”.

“What is urgently required is a shift toward a production-driven economic strategy; one that prioritizes domestic industry, supports agriculture, and provides affordable credit to small and medium enterprises,” they said.



While welcoming recent review of allowances accruable to federal civil servants as commendable, the labour centres urged federal government to urgently address the outstanding demands of the non- teaching staff of the federal tertiary institutions.

While addressing workers, the Minister of Labour and Employment Alhaji Mohammed Maigari Dingyadi said the Ministry has aggressively embarked on several reform initiatives aimed at improving labour administration and workers’ rights.

He listed some of the reform initiatives to include; revising the National Employment Policy (NEP), enhancing the legal and policy framework for occupational safety and health, and development of a National Policy on Child Labour aimed at protecting the rights of children in the world of work, and promoting inter-agency initiatives aimed at eliminating child labour, especially in its worst forms.

Atiku Criticises Tinubu over Broken Promises

In his May Day message, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, accused President Tinubu’s administration of worsening the living conditions of Nigerian workers under its “Renewed Hope” agenda.

Atiku said the occasion, which globally celebrates the dignity of labour, had instead become a period of “grief” for Nigerian workers who, according to him, are battling escalating hardship, inflation, and declining purchasing power.

“As we mark this year’s commemoration, I write not with celebration in my heart, but with grief. Grief for the Nigerian worker who was promised renewed hope and received instead renewed hardship,” he said.

Atiku described the administration’s “Renewed Hope” slogan as a betrayal of public trust, alleging that it has failed to translate into improved welfare for citizens.



He argued that nearly three years into the Tinubu administration, what has been “renewed is hardship, not hope,” adding that the Nigerian workforce—teachers, nurses, civil servants, artisans, and factory workers—has borne the brunt of poor policy implementation.

“The Nigerian worker has been the primary victim of an administration that appears more interested in increasing government revenue than improving the lives of citizens,” he stated.

The former Vice President questioned the handling of funds saved from subsidy removal, alleging that the resources have not translated into meaningful relief for Nigerians.

“Trillions were ostensibly saved, but nothing gained by the people,” he said.

Demand Competent Leadership, Obi Charges Workers

Former presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, in his solidarity message to Nigerian workers described workers as the “backbone of every nation” and calling for improved welfare, fair wages, and better governance.

He praised workers across Nigeria and the world for their daily contributions to national development despite prevailing economic hardship.



According to him, Nigerian workers—including teachers, healthcare professionals, farmers, transporters, and civil servants—continue to sustain families and the economy “even in the face of severe hardship and uncertainty.”

Obi expressed concern over worsening living conditions, arguing that the current minimum wage can no longer support a modest standard of living due to inflation and rising costs of food, transportation, and basic services.

“It is deeply painful that those who wake up every day to teach, heal, build, farm, produce, transport, protect, and serve our nation are still denied the dignity and fair reward their labour deserves,” he said, adding, “no nation can truly develop beyond the strength, productivity, and wellbeing of its workforce,” stressing that economic progress is directly tied to the quality of human capital.

Beyond economic concerns, Obi urged workers to recognise their political influence, saying they also possess the “voice and vote” capable of shaping Nigeria’s future. He called on them to demand leadership anchored on “competence, character, capacity, credibility, and compassion,” while rejecting corruption, ethnic division, and poor governance.

According to him, “by refusing to reward failure, corruption, ethnic division, and bad governance, they can help build a nation where hard work is respected and rewarded with dignity.”

Akpabio Promises Workers Living Wage

The President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, yesterday, assured Nigerian workers that the National Assembly was aware of their economic challenges and remains committed to improving their welfare through legislative measures.

He gave the assurance in a congratulatory message to mark the 2026 International Workers’ Day, issued in Abuja by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Eseme Eyiboh.

Akpabio acknowledged the difficulties faced by workers and pledged the Senate’s continued intervention through legislation aimed at improving living conditions and workplace standards.

He said, “The 10th National Assembly recognises the challenges workers face, from rising costs of living to workplace demands.

“I assure you that the Senate remains unwavering in its commitment to legislating for a living wage, safer workplaces, pension reforms, and policies that expand job creation and protect the dignity of labour.

“The passage of the new National Minimum Wage Act and the implementation of workers’ welfare packages are testaments to this commitment.”

Walson-Jack Hails Civil Servants Resilience

Head of Civil Service of the Federation Mrs Didi Esther Walson-Jack, expressed appreciation to civil servants in the federation for their dedication, resilience, and unwavering service to the nation.

She asserted this yesterday in her message on the 2026 Workers’ Day.

Walson-Jack commended workers for their daily routine that sustained government operations and ensured that essential services reached Nigerians.

“Through policy design and implementation, administration, finance, education, healthcare, security coordination, infrastructure support, regulatory oversight, and citizen engagement, you remain central to national development.

“I recognise the demands of your work, the long hours, and the personal sacrifices involved. Your professionalism and commitment to duty are deeply valued and appreciated,” she said.

She said the service was being modernised transformed to deliver results through innovation, digitalisation, performance management, continuous learning and reform implementation.

This Head of Service commended President Bola Tinubu for the attention being given to the welfare of civil servants under the Renewed Hope Agenda, from the approval of the landmark Exit Benefit Scheme for retiring officers under the Contributory Pension Scheme to the operationalisation of the Employee Compensation Scheme for work-related injuries and losses.

ADC Pledges Living Wage

The National Chairman of the ADC, Senator David Mark, paid tribute to Nigerian workers for their resilience, dignity, and unwavering sacrifices, declaring that Nigeria remains standing because of their hard work and dedication

In his 2026 Workers’ Day message, Mark described workers across all sectors—from classrooms to farms, hospitals to marketplaces, factories to oil fields—as the enduring backbone of the nation.

In a statement by Kola Ologbondiyan, Technical Adviser, Strategic Communications said that Mark expressed deep concern over the plight of many Nigerian workers, noting that countless citizens labour daily without fair wages, job security, or confidence in a brighter tomorrow.

“The African Democratic Congress recognises that a nation that cannot protect the dignity of its workforce cannot truly claim to be on the path of progress,” Mark stated.

The former Senate President assured Nigerian workers that the ADC remains committed to rebuilding confidence in the nation’s workforce and restoring hope to millions.

Lagos Doles Out N50,000 Salary Support for Workers

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, has approved an additional N50,000 to State workers’ salaries for the month of May as part of efforts to cushion the prevailing economic hardship, particularly the impact of rising fuel prices.

The Governor made the announcement at the 2026 Workers Day celebration themed “Insecurity, Poverty: Bane of Decent Work,” held at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Onikan-Lagos. He reiterated that the intervention, which will be reviewed underscores his administration’s resolve to ensure that Lagos remains not only a functional city but one that works for its residents, especially the workforce that drives its growth and development.

Represented by the Deputy Governor, Dr. Kadri Obafemi Hamzat, Sanwo-Olu emphasised that the welfare of workers remains central to his administration’s agenda, adding that government will continue to deploy sustained support measures to ease economic pressures and improve living conditions.

“Our job has always been to make sure that the city we are building is also a city that works for you,” the Governor said.

“We know that prices of fuel are rising. We know we did not cause the war in Iran, but we are feeling its impact. So this government has made the decision that for this May, there will be an additional N50,000 for every worker in Lagos State, irrespective of grades—N50,000 across the board.”

He further reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to addressing structural, policy, and moral challenges affecting the workforce, noting that the realities faced by workers require deliberate and measurable action rather than rhetoric.

According to him, the administration has spent the past seven years systematically tackling these challenges through targeted interventions aimed at improving welfare, dignity, and productivity. He cited issues such as long commuting hours, housing affordability, and delayed retirement benefits as structural and moral concerns being addressed through policy reforms.

Move from Protest to Devt-oriented Unionism, Says Soludo

Anambra State Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, has called for a fundamental shift in the philosophy of organised labour, urging a transition from traditional “protest unionism” to a model focused on national development and wealth creation.

Delivering the keynote address at the 2026 Workers’ Day celebration at Alex Ekwueme Square, Awka, the Governor laid out a vision for a more collaborative relationship between the state government and its workforce.

Governor Soludo pinpointed in his address, a clear challenge to the union leaders present: “I leave a message with you—our labour unions should head towards development-oriented unionism, from protest unionism. I know the origin of unionism. We are in the business of making demands; that’s why agreements had in the past did not work.”

The Governor emphasised that for the state to thrive, labour must become a partner in wealth creation rather than a mere adversary in negotiations. He urged workers to be the change they wish to see, asking pointedly, “What have you done as a union to ensure that the workers themselves are delivering their services? Do your own part. Don’t abdicate it.”

Reflecting on his administration’s achievements, Governor Soludo noted that the feedback from his campaigns in Anambra markets has been overwhelmingly one of gratitude. He argued that his administration’s policies provide a “holistic benefit” to all the 9 million residents of the state, including the organised labor force.

Edo Launches Interest-free Loan

Edo State government said yesterday that it has launched N1 billion interest-free loan scheme for traders, artisans, and entrepreneurs. This was as the Edo State chapter of the NLC, has called on the State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, to exit the State workers from the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS)

Governor Monday Okpebholo disclosed this during the May 1st Workers’ Day celebration at Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin. He was represented at the occasion by the Edo Deputy Governor, Dennis Idahosa, the governor said his administration takes workers’ welfare as a top priority.

According to him, worthy of celebration are men and women whose daily efforts keep the state moving – from teachers to health workers, civil servants, artisans, traders, and security personnel, noting they are the backbone of Edo’s progress.

He urged workers in the state to be patience as he has constituted a high-powered committee to review the pension contributory scheme and advise him on the next step of action, regarding the contributory pension scheme they had faulted.

“My dear workers, this administration believes governance must be measured by impact, not promises. We will continue to work with labour in mutual respect and good faith as we build a stronger, safer, and more prosperous Edo State.

“Let me also appreciate our labour leaders for their support and cooperation, which have sustained a cordial relationship between labour and government. Your constructive engagement has helped us focus on development,” he said.

Fubara Hails NLC for Promoting Industrial Harmony

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, hailed the NLC, the TUC and all affiliate unions in the state, for choosing dialogue rather than confrontation in resolving trade disputes.

The governor said the mature approach to labour unionism has promoted industrial harmony in Rivers State. Governor Fubara made the commendation in a goodwill message to the workers of Rivers State in commemoration of May Day 2026, yesterday.

He said the peace enjoyed at workplaces across the state was a product of the maturity of the leadership of the organised labour and enjoined them to keep the dialogue table open and industrial relations in the state, progressive.

Fubara expressed gratitude to all workers in the State Civil Service for their contributions towards the development of the state and pledged that his administration will continue to ensure that their welfare and wellbeing remain a priority.

He disclosed that the State Secretariat Complex rehabilitation was ongoing and, when completed, would improve the work environment and promote efficiency and productivity in the civil service.

In the past 35 months, Fubara said, civil servants have maintained peace, harmony, and stability despite the political storms in the state. He assured them that their dedication and sacrifice would not be in vain.

“Despite political storms, you did not down tools. Our schools did not shut. Our hospitals did not close. That is because you chose service over strife. Rivers State owes you a debt of gratitude. On our part, salaries have been paid promptly every consecutive month. Pensions are being cleared. Let me assure you that no senior citizen who served this state will be left behind,” he said.

Workers Drive Our Progress, Says Governor Inuwa

Gombe State Governor, Alhaji Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, has paid tribute to the industrious workforce of the State on the occasion of 2026 International Workers’ Day, applauding their dedication and the vital role they play in the development of the state.

In his message to mark the occasion, the governor described the workforce as the driving force behind governance and a central pillar in his administration’s vision for a greater and more prosperous Gombe.

He reiterated his administration’s commitment to fair compensation and focus on improving workers’ welfare, pointing out that Gombe was among the earliest states to implement the national minimum wage.

“Even in the face of economic pressures, we have ensured the consistent payment of salaries, pensions and entitlements. We are equally determined to clear all inherited outstanding gratuities owed to retirees at both state and local government levels,” he stated.

Speaking on this year’s theme, “Ensuring Safety and Health at Work in a Changing Climate,” Governor Inuwa Yahaya noted that it reflects his government’s ongoing efforts to create safer and more supportive workplaces.

Workers at Breaking Point, Warns NHRC

Nigeria’s worsening cost-of-living crisis came under sharp scrutiny yesterday, as the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) issued a strong warning that rising fuel prices and systemic economic pressures are pushing workers deeper into hardship, urging immediate government intervention to avert further deterioration.

In a statement marking International Workers’ Day 2026, the Commission’s Executive Secretary, Tony Ojukwu, said the recent petrol price hikes have triggered a chain reaction of economic strain, with transportation costs soaring beyond the reach of average Nigerians and severely eroding workers’ incomes.

He warned that the daily reality for millions of workers—particularly those dependent on commuting—has become increasingly unsustainable, with productivity declining as basic mobility becomes a luxury rather than a necessity. According to him, the situation is steadily undermining not just economic stability but also the dignity of labour in the country.

Labour Party Celebrates Workers

The Labour Party yesterday congratulated Nigerian workers on International Workers’ Day, urging authorities to step up efforts to improve workers’ welfare amid rising economic challenges.

The party’s National Publicity Secretary, Ken Asogwa, said this in a statement issued in Abuja. In the message, the party described Workers’ Day as deeply significant, noting that its identity since its registration in 2003 has been closely tied to the struggles and aspirations of Nigerian workers.

While acknowledging steps taken by the current administration, including the recent minimum wage increase, the party stressed that more needed to be done in view of prevailing inflationary pressures.

He said, “We use this opportunity to call on those in authority to intensify efforts toward improving the welfare of Nigerian workers.

“While we acknowledge the current administration’s steps to ease the harsh realities faced by workers, particularly the recent increase in the minimum wage, we emphasise that much more remains to be done, especially in light of prevailing inflationary pressures.”