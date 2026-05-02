2027: Fubara’s Loyalists Dare Wike, Pick Re-election Form for Governor

*Women’s group endorses governor, Tinubu’s re-election

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja and Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

In a bold political move that signals that another rift may be brewing in Rivers State, a coalition of elders and supporters has openly defied the direction of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, by procuring the All Progressives Congress (APC) Expression of Interest and Nomination forms for Governor Siminalayi Fubara.



Daring Fubara’s estranged political godfather, the delegation led by a member representing Andoni/Opobo-Nkoro Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon. Awaji-Inombek Abiante, disclosed that elders and leaders across Rivers State took the decision in the overriding interest of the people.

This comes as a group, the Rivers Women Unite for SIM, in conjunction with the Renewed Hope Women of Faith in Politics, a coalition of women in the state, threw their weight behind President Bola Tinubu and Fubara’s re-election for a second term in office.



Speaking further, Abiante stressed that the action underscored popular confidence in Fubara’s leadership, insisting that the decision was driven purely by public sentiment rather than personal ambition or financial capacity.

Abiante maintained that the gesture was neither unusual nor unprecedented, describing it as part of Nigeria’s established democratic culture.



He stated: “This is not new. Even at the national level, stakeholders have, in the past, procured nomination forms for preferred candidates. It is a democratic tradition rooted in collective will.”

“It is not about how deep your pocket is. It is about what the people feel. And the people of Rivers State have made their position clear—they want continuity.”



The lawmaker further revealed that Fubara neither initiated nor influenced the move, insisting it was a spontaneous decision by stakeholders determined to sustain the current trajectory.

“He did not send us,” Abiante said. “This is the voice of the people speaking through their leaders. We have come on their behalf.”

Abiante emphasised the governor’s leadership style, describing him as humble, people-oriented, and deeply attuned to the needs of ordinary citizens.



“This is a leader who understands the pains of his people and responds with action,” he added.

Highlighting the governor’s performance, the lawmaker pointed to what he described as visible progress in infrastructure, improved access to previously neglected communities, and renewed economic opportunities, particularly in riverine areas.

“In places like Andoni, access was a long-standing challenge. Within months, that narrative changed,” he said. “Communities once cut off are now connected and positioned to contribute meaningfully to the blue economy,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Rivers Women Unite for SIM, in conjunction with the Renewed Hope Women of Faith in Politics, a coalition of women in Rivers State, have thrown their weight behind President Bola Tinubu and Governor Siminalayi Fubara for a second term in office.



The group, in a statement yesterday, declared its support in a Praise Rally for the president and governor’s re-election, describing the decision as timely and necessary for the continued implementation of their people-oriented and transformative agenda.

“Right now Rivers State is not in the hands of man, but in the hands of God. And it is only God that will lead us, that will protect us, that will give us the Renewed Hope to support our Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, and the President of this country, President Bola Tinubu, and for us to continue to pray for them. Rivers women are for SIM, Rivers women are for President Tinubu,” he added.

The group expressed confidence that both the President and Governor would continue to work towards a collective goal of improving Nigeria and Rivers State, which will be set on the path of prosperity, stability, and progress.



They further argued that denying the president and governor the opportunity to complete their progressive reforms would disrupt the gains already being made across various sectors in Nigeria and local government areas in Rivers State, urging everyone to exercise patience and support them in order to consolidate the achievements already made.