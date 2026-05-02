Former Nova Bank CEO, Chinwe Iloghalu, Nominated for AMTY Banker of The Year Award

The immediate past Acting Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of NOVA Bank, Dr Chinwe Iloghalu, has been nominated for the 2025 Anambra Banker of the Year Award.

The nomination was conveyed in a letter issued by the organisers of the Anambra Man of the Year (AMTY) Awards, with the ceremony scheduled to hold in Awka, Anambra State, in July 2026.

The organisers said Iloghalu was selected in recognition of her contributions to the banking industry and her leadership record across institutions she has served.

Iloghalu, who was appointed Acting MD/CEO of NOVA Bank in November 2024, previously served as Executive Director, Institutional and Commercial Banking at the bank.

She also held the position of Executive Director, Lagos and Corporate Banking at Polaris Bank before joining NOVA.

With over 28 years’ experience in the financial services sector, she has worked with several leading institutions, including Equatorial Trust Bank, Ecobank Nigeria Plc, Zenith Bank Plc, Fidelity Bank Plc, Polaris Bank, and NOVA Bank.

Her expertise spans operations, credit, marketing, retail, corporate and commercial banking, with involvement in structuring transactions across key sectors such as oil and gas, telecommunications, power, infrastructure, agriculture, real estate and fintech.

She holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Industrial Chemistry from the University of Benin, an MBA from ESUT Business School, and a Master’s degree in Marketing Communications from Pan-Atlantic University, among other qualifications.

She has also attended executive programmes at globally recognised institutions, including Oxford University’s Saïd Business School and the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

Iloghalu is a Fellow of the Institute of Credit Administration and an Honorary Senior Member of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria, among other professional affiliations.

Beyond her professional career, she has been active in community and faith-based initiatives, holding leadership roles within the Catholic community, including serving as pioneer president of the Catholic Women Organisation of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parish, Victoria Island.

The organisers of the AMTY Awards described the honour as one of the most credible platforms for recognising excellence among Anambra indigenes who have distinguished themselves in their fields.