Former NNPC Boss Umar Ajiya Joins Sokoto East Senatorial Race

Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto

Former top executive of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company, Alh. Umar Ajiya Isa , has formally joined the race for the Sokoto Eastern Senatorial District seat ahead of the 2027 General Elections.

His declaration was made public through an acceptance statement issued in Sokoto by the Ajiyan Sokoto Coordination Committee in Support of APC. The statement was signed by Rtd. PS Nasiru Yahaya Isa (Wamban Isa), Coordinator/Chairman of the Committee.

The Committee said the former NNPC boss is contesting on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, APC, after months of pressure from constituents across the eight local governments of Sokoto East. The LGAs are Isa, Sabon Birni, Gada, Goronyo, Wurno, Rabah, Illela, and Gwadabawa.

According to the statement, calls for Ajiya to seek election into the Red Chamber intensified after he registered as a card-carrying member of the APC in August 2025. The appeals came from party leaders at all levels, political associates, friends, family members, and grassroots supporters.

In response, Alh. Umar Ajiya Isa embarked on extensive consultations with elders, youths, women groups, traditional rulers, and APC stakeholders to gauge the aspirations of the people. The Committee said those engagements shaped his decision to accept the call.

“Guided by the principle _vox populi, vox Dei the voice of the people is the voice of God and inspired by his lifelong dedication to community service and philanthropy, Alh. Umar Ajiya Isa hereby accepts the clarion call to serve,” the statement declared.

The Committee stressed that his entry into the race is “not driven by personal ambition or self-aggrandizement, but by a sincere commitment to deliver purposeful, impactful representation that will uplift the people of Sokoto East.” It added that his politics remains anchored on service.

Ajiya reaffirmed loyalty to APC leaders, noting that their “wisdom, guidance, and mentorship will continue to shape his values and vision.” He also expressed “deep appreciation to the entire people of Sokoto Eastern Senatorial District for this remarkable show of love and the confidence reposed in him.”

On his behalf, the Committee appealed to supporters and stakeholders to reject politics of bitterness and embrace issue-based engagement. “Let us work together in peace and unity for the progress of our district, Sokoto State, and Nigeria at large,” the statement urged.

With this declaration, political watchers say the entrance of the former NNPC boss has added weight to the Sokoto East contest, setting the stage for a high-stakes battle ahead of the APC primaries in 2027.