Sokoto East Ticket: Almustapha, Achida, Adar Lock Horns as Wamakko’s Camp Holds the Cards

Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto

The contest for the All Progressives Congress senatorial ticket in Sokoto East has intensified, with four prominent figures jostling for support ahead of the party’s primaries.

Party sources confirm that early maneuvering is already underway across the eight local government areas that make up the senatorial district. No aspirant has received a formal endorsement, but alignments with key power brokers are beginning to emerge.

Serving House of Representatives member for Wurno/Rabah Federal Constituency, Arc. Ibrahim Almustapha, is one of the top contenders. He has been in the Green Chamber since 2015.

Almustapha is credited with consistent constituency projects, which analysts say could help him secure membership votes. His challenge is reach. He currently represents only two out of eight LGAs in Sokoto East.

To win the ticket, he must expand his base to Isa, Sabon Birni, Gada, Goronyo, Illela and Gwadabawa within a limited timeframe. His supporters say consultations are ongoing.

Former lawmaker Hon. Musa S. Adar is also in the race. Adar represented Gada/Goronyo Federal Constituency for four terms before losing his seat in 2023 to Hon. Usman Gorau.

Adar’s camp is banking on his experience and name recognition across the zone. However, it was reported that he recently resigned from a political appointment have raised questions among party insiders.

The interpretation of APC guidelines on resignation timelines could affect his eligibility. Adar’s team has not publicly addressed the speculation.

The current APC North-West Zonal Secretary, Alhaji Isa Sadiq Achida, is widely mentioned as a frontrunner due to his position in the party structure and ties to Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko.

Achida is the immediate past state chairman of the APC. He served as commissioner under both Bafarawa and Tambuwal before resigning in 2018 to lead the state party.

Under his chairmanship, APC won the 2023 governorship election in Sokoto. In 2019, while in opposition, the party secured three Senate seats, nine House of Representatives seats and a majority in the State Assembly.

Party faithful also cite his decision to continue living in his hometown of Achida despite insecurity in parts of Sokoto East. Supporters describe it as evidence of grassroots commitment.

Another aspirant, Alhaji Umar Ajiya Isa, is a former staff of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation. He is believed to have familial ties to former Governor Attahiru Bafarawa.

Ajiya Isa has not contested any election before and does not have a known political structure. Observers say his chances depend on elite backing and rapid grassroots mobilization.

Sources within the party say zoning, security concerns and the preferences of Wamakko will strongly influence the outcome. Wamakko is regarded as the leader of Sokoto APC.

Unlike other zones where party leaders held reconciliation meetings for aspirants, no such meetings have been convened in Sokoto East. The situation has left stakeholders without a unified direction.

There are reports that state party leaders are in talks with one aspirant described as the wealthiest among the contenders. Members say money could become a factor if the primary is tightly contested.

Insecurity is a major campaign issue in the zone. Communities in Sokoto East have faced repeated attacks, and party’s members indicate they will prioritize candidates who can advocate for the area at the national level.

A party source told reporters that the contest instead of consensus system means structure and alignment. general popularity matters . “There is no clear frontrunner yet,” the source said.

With primaries still months away, aspirants have intensified ward visits and closed door consultations. Formal declarations are expected once the APC releases its timetable in the state

For now, the Sokoto East ticket remains open. Analysts predict that internal negotiations and directives from top party figures will ultimately decide the race.