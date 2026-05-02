Bauchi Govt Clears N139m Debt, Hands Over Certificates to Sponsored Students

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi u

Beneficiaries of the Bauchi State Government Special Scholarship Programme have expressed appreciation to the state government for securing the release of their long-withheld academic certificates after years of uncertainty and hardship.

The 84 graduates of Igbinedion University Okada conveyed their gratitude during the formal presentation of certificates to Governor Bala Mohammed at the Government House, Bauchi.

Speaking on behalf of the graduands yesterday, Isa Muhammad Shamsuddeen said the delay had stalled careers, prevented professional licensing, and denied many opportunities despite completing demanding programmes in medicine, pharmacy, and engineering.

The graduates noted that beyond the certificates, the gesture restored their dignity, renewed confidence, and affirmed their place in society, enabling them to contribute meaningfully to the development of the State and beyond.

They also pledged to uphold excellence and justify the investment in their education, while calling for policies that would prevent future delays for sponsored students across the state.

Presenting the certificates, Governor Bala Mohammed, represented by his Deputy Auwal Jatau, described the resolution as a defining achievement, emphasising the government’s commitment to settling inherited obligations and prioritising citizens’ Education.

He explained that the approval of full payment of over N139 million ensured final clearance with the university and facilitated the immediate release of certificates to the graduates.

Earlier, the State Commissioner for Higher Education and Regional Integration, Hadiza Abdulkadir Kango, commended the students for their maturity in pursuing the release of their certificates, attributing the government’s intervention to its recognition of the value of education and commitment to securing the students’ future.

The event featured the presentation of certificates to the graduates, as well as goodwill messages from parents and other key stakeholders.,